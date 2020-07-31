FCBStudios' Net Zero Carbon Timber Workspace in London, Receives Planning Commission

A new six-story net-zero carbon office development in Vauxhall, London, UK has been granted planning commission by the city council to move further. Designed by FCBStudios, the timber workspace named Paradise, will transform an abandoned site on old Paradise street, and replace the existing disused roastery.

Developed by Bywater Properties, Paradise is a 60,000sqft project of flexible work and maker space. Raised instead of a disused Costa Coffee roaster, the timber-framed building will be a landmark for the regenerated area. Targeting almost 60 years of a negative carbon footprint, FCBStudios proposed a cross-laminated timber structure that takes on an extruded terracotta façade, drawing inspiration from the former Royal Doulton Headquarters nearby. Moreover, “the glazed ceramic cladding reflects a progressive approach which uses traditional materials in a contemporary manner”.

Paradise is designed to be part of its local and citywide community and to make a responsible contribution globally. With this scheme receiving planning permission, we hope it will set the standard for office design that is net carbon zero and has the wellbeing of the user at the fore. We are looking forward to bringing it to fruition. -- Alex Whitbread, Partner at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

Future flexible and low energy in use, the creative approach even tackles the aftermath of the structure, with an easy to disassemble logic. Supporting the health and wellbeing of future occupiers, the workplace has been designed under WELL standards, introducing an exposed timber structure, with maximum natural light and ventilation.

On another hand, the scheme suggests that 13% of the total floor area should be non-office (light industrial and maker space) of which 68% is affordable and made available first to local businesses. In fact, options for a number of layouts have been developed with Bywater, responding to the current and future requirements of the workplace. On that note, Theo Michell, Principal of Bywater Properties states that “We believe this project sets a benchmark for healthy and environmentally aware design. At Bywater, we are committed to exploring sustainable and low-carbon alternatives for buildings and we look forward to bringing our plans for Paradise to life”.

In addition, the project will create jobs in Lambeth, encouraging industries to operate in this part of London. Taking careful consideration of the local heritage and rich history of the area, and the relationship with neighboring Old Paradise Gardens, the development generates “access to green spaces that is typically hard to achieve in central London”.