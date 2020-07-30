Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  3. SOM Designs Tallest Structure in Nanjing, China, Surpassing the Zifeng Tower

SOM has unveiled its design for a record-breaking supertall structure in Jiangsu Province, in China. Under construction since 2017, the Greenland Int’l Finance Center will become the tallest tower at almost 500 meters, once completed, surpassing Nanjing’s Zifeng Tower, also designed by SOM.

Courtesy of SOMCourtesy of SOMCourtesy of SOMCourtesy of SOM+ 13

Located in the CBD of Jiangbei New Area of Nanjing, the newest addition to the skyline will reach a height of almost 500 meters. The Greenland Jinmao Int’l Finance Center will include a 104-floor above-ground tower and 5-level underground.

Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

Inspired by the city’s rich history, famous for its key architectural features, such as walls, gates, bridges and fortresses, the arch-shaped structure, “is a combination of several inter-supportive systems […] these systems can effectively resist gravity and side-force”. In addition, the tower takes on a square shape, representing “the city of stone”, whose culture is deeply rooted in its architecture. On another hand, situated in a seismic zone, the building’s resistance system includes a reinforced concrete core.

Courtesy of SOM
Courtesy of SOM

Just like Nanjing, the project will act as a transportation hub, a junction point for different transit methods, putting together subways, buses, pedestrian walkways, and underground passages. Moreover, the intervention encourages city street life, with a pedestrian-friendly approach, easy access, and streets covered by trees.

Courtesy of SOM

