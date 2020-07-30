Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. France
  5. Lycée La Plaine / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Lycée La Plaine / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Save this project
Lycée La Plaine / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

© Stefan Tuchila© Stefan Tuchila© Stefan Tuchila© Stefan Tuchila+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
High School
Saint-Denis, France
  • Eco Design :Énergie Zéro
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Montjoie ZAC (urban development zone), this new facility represents both an urban and architectural challenge in its size and programmatic mix of high school and student boarding house.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila

For the plan, the architects drew inspiration from the spiral, symbolizing the movement, progress through knowledge, and enhanced social standing through culture and study. The functional organization of this new institution is designed to be open to the neighborhood and the wider city. Raised volumes, in bridge form, open new perspectives and visual connections between the public space, the forecourt, the courtyard, the covered playground, and the interior gardens.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila

The high school, the boarding house, and staff housing units are placed above the food service area, which is shared by all and ties the entire program together.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila

The façades are treated as a tangle of ribbons in movement. Passing imperceptibly from the exterior to the interior. Floor plan transitions are enhanced by changes in the materials employed. On the town side, textured concrete panels clad the partitions; on the inside, gray wooden paneling is used to capture the recreation contained in the yard.

Save this picture!
© Stefan Tuchila
© Stefan Tuchila

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Avenue George Sand, 93210 Saint-Denis, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolFrance
Cite: "Lycée La Plaine / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés" 30 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944720/lycee-la-plaine-brenac-and-gonzalez-and-associes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream