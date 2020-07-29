Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Are All Plastics Recyclable? Spotlight on a New Technology that Reclaims Rejects of Plastics and Glass

Are All Plastics Recyclable? Spotlight on a New Technology that Reclaims Rejects of Plastics and Glass

Save this article
Are All Plastics Recyclable? Spotlight on a New Technology that Reclaims Rejects of Plastics and Glass

While not all plastics are being recycled, even the ones that display the recycling sign, the global plastic waste problem is nowhere close to being resolved. Recycling, generally determined by factors like demand, legislations, and economy, takes on arguably around 20% of the annual production of plastics, leaving a large quantity unattended, doomed to last forever in our environment. In addition, competing with newly-produced materials, recycled plastics need to meet standards of quality and price, and undergo a sustainable, efficient, and economically viable transformation.

ROGP or Rejects of Glass & Plastics Technology is an innovative approach that repurposes plastics, once labeled as non-recyclable materials due to technical complexity or economy-related issues.

ROGP Deck for Cubetto Project - part of MEDS 2018 - by Eugenio Chironna and Alexandre Marguerie. Image © Jan Von Der HeydeCourtesy of Development Inc.Courtesy of Development Inc.Courtesy of Development Inc.+ 13

Offering a solution that meets technical, environmental and economic requirements for sustainable use of all 80+ types of plastic waste, including mixed plastics, this particular ROGP technology recycles plastics (all 7 major plastic codes) and glass (all types of glass) into a “durable and price competitive new material which has numerous applications”, especially in the construction industry.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Development Inc.
Courtesy of Development Inc.

Current global challenges with existing recycling technologies include the impossibility to process mixed plastics due to their chemical composition, the need to segregate the materials and establish different recycling lines, the high energy consumption as well as the cost. Moreover, for glass, considered infinitely recyclable, low recycling rates are due to sorting difficulties, transportation obstacles, and expensive processes. On that note, ROGP, operated by Development Inc., is one single technology that can at the same time, recycle all 80+ types of plastics and all types of glass, and generate a composite from the rejects of glass and plastic.

Save this picture!
ROGP Deck for Cubetto Project - part of MEDS 2018 - by Eugenio Chironna and Alexandre Marguerie. Image © Jan Von Der Heyde
ROGP Deck for Cubetto Project - part of MEDS 2018 - by Eugenio Chironna and Alexandre Marguerie. Image © Jan Von Der Heyde

The process builds on turning environmental liabilities into abundant resources, with a significant cost advantage over alternative materials. It requires no washing of plastics and glass; and it can handle all types of plastics, including mixed plastic waste and all types of glass, including mixed color and glass with impurities.

Save this picture!
Textures. Image Courtesy of Development Inc.
Textures. Image Courtesy of Development Inc.
Save this picture!
Textures. Image Courtesy of Development Inc.
Textures. Image Courtesy of Development Inc.

This efficient and low-cost recycling method has the ability to produce a multitude of end-products, from construction, infrastructure, piping, to urban furniture. Final outcomes are extremely diverse, especially that it can be molded into a variety of shapes and colors. Actually, specifications can be altered depending on the intended application. It can be used for tiles, speed bumps, parking stops, water pipes ducting, street furniture, waste sorting bins, building facade finishing, etc. Durable, flexible, strong, and with a relatively low production cost, this technology can also create a substitute for natural resources.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Development Inc.
Courtesy of Development Inc.

More key features of the technology include:

Positive Environnemental Impact

  • Infinitely recyclable
  • Energy-efficient process
  • Negligible micro-particle loss
  • Minimal air pollution and CO2 emission

Low Production Cost

  • 40% cheaper than wooden boards
  • 50% cheaper than resin
  • 70% cheaper than granite

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Development Inc.
Courtesy of Development Inc.
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Development Inc.
Courtesy of Development Inc.
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Development Inc.
Courtesy of Development Inc.

Mechanical properties

  • Flexural strength: 13.9 Mpa, ref (ASTM D 790M-93)
  • Compressive strength: 11.67 Mpa, ref (ASTM D 695M-91)
  • Abrasive Resistance: loss of 0.21mm after 1000 revolutions, equipment utilized (Tinius Olsen WearometerC.D.R)
  • Absorption Capacity:0.05% by weight, ref (ASTM D 792-9L)
  • Density: 1.022 g/cm3 expressed in Dry Unit Weight, ref STMASTM D-570-95) (A
  • Wet-Dry Test: 0.0176% loss, ref (ASTM D5313)
  • Sodium Sulfate/Magnesium Sulfate Soundness Test:  zero loss, ref (ASTM D5240)

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Are All Plastics Recyclable? Spotlight on a New Technology that Reclaims Rejects of Plastics and Glass" 29 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944705/are-all-plastics-recyclable-spotlight-on-a-new-technology-that-reclaims-rejects-of-plastics-and-glass> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream