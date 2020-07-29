Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
ArchDaily 2008-2020
100architects Regenerates Pedestrian Bridge in Shanghai, China, with Colorful Spaces

100 Architects has designed a proposal that regenerates the Puji Road pedestrian bridge in Shanghai, China. Entitled High Loop, the proposal reimagines the 1-kilometer elevated platform, adding playfulness and color to the city, without transforming the structure.

The regeneration of the iconic bridge that connects the districts of Zhabei and Jing’an, over the Suzhou Creek comes after the first renovation in 2009, for the World Expo of Shanghai. At the time, it was modified in order “to allow access to small vehicles such as bikes and scooters besides the pedestrians, improving the connectivity” between the two areas. Originally a pedestrian bridge when built in 1997, the Puji Road had all the potential to become an urban landmark in Shanghai.

100 Architects proposed to transform the bridge into an eventful elevated park crossing the city, substituting the grey asphalt with bold and bright colors, improving the circulation system, and adding functional pockets.

Suggesting an eye-catching elevated urban landmark, the design will also segregate circulations by colors, “creating a hierarchy of different rhythms and paces in which the bridge can be transited”. The project introduces a straight lane in electric lime color for bicycles and motorbikes, and a winding path in viscous magenta color for slower pedestrian circulation. Creating a playful loop, pedestrians are encouraged to slow down, enjoy the journey, and appreciate the views.

A cyan blue defines spaces to stop and linger, these areas include viewing decks, picnic plazas, lounge areas and mini amphitheaters. These pockets comprising social functions contrast with the yellow urban furniture. Moreover, greenery planters are introduced, either as decorative elements or as functional separators of the motored track and the pedestrian path. In addition, some of the “cyan blue patches have been purposely left empty in order to leave flexible spaces to keep allowing the occurrence of informal pop-up night markets and vendors commonly seen in the current version of the bridge”.

  • Project Name: High Loop
  • Design: 100 Architects (Shanghai)
  • Design Team:Marcial Jesús, Javier González, Lara Broglio, Mónica Páez, Keith Gong, Cosima Jiang, Ponyo Zhao, Elena Michelutti, Ginger Huang
  • Size:1,000 m.
  • Status: Concept Design
  • Location: Puji Road Bridge, Jing’an District, Shanghai (China)

Cite: Christele Harrouk. "100architects Regenerates Pedestrian Bridge in Shanghai, China, with Colorful Spaces" 29 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944704/100architects-regenerates-pedestrian-bridge-in-shanghai-china-with-colorful-spaces> ISSN 0719-8884

