Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Lugu Lake Pavilion Boutique Hotel / Atelierba

Lugu Lake Pavilion Boutique Hotel / Atelierba

Save this project
Lugu Lake Pavilion Boutique Hotel / Atelierba

© Jorge Gonzalez© Jorge Gonzalez© Jorge Gonzalez© Jorge Gonzalez+ 15

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Lugu Lake, China
  • Architects: Atelierba
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  975
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jorge Gonzalez
  • Design Team:Jorge Gonzalez, Zhao Qing
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Luguhu is a minority-driven realm in Yunnan, characterized by the big lake with clear water and a rocky mountain next to it. These three elements, take the visitor back in time to experience the deepest relationship between mankind and nature. The location was chosen taking into consideration all of beforehand mentioned. There was an initial agreement of not looking for a place by the lake shore in order to seek for calmness. The holy mountain should become the anchor point and villagers cannot be overwhelmed by any architecture intention.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez

A rectilinear- narrow road pointing the mountain cuts the straw fields and drives travelers to the site by its northern side while the south is defined by a small water canal and seasonal vegetation.

Unspoken local rule regarding the building size corresponding to each family and bottleneck-like site geometry led the design to a chain shaped arrangement of different volumes.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez
Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez

These volumes are set perpendicular to the road whilst open to the south seeking for the light and privacy. Travelers come across the sequences of in and out spaces discovering different atmosphere one after the other. Rooms are located on the west side and rest of living spaces with daytime frequency are placed on the east side. The two wings are articulated by a pond and an orchard.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez
Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez

The scheme achieves a bidirectional sense, merges the surrounding landscape and sets the pace both for the circulation inside and outside. There is a delicate sense of belonging in the area and architectural heritage must be respected hence construction should follow what German Architect, G.Semper, describes as the primitive hut and its four basic elements; Mound, enclosure, roof, and hearth.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez
Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez

First layers of soil show the proximity of water therefore the mound is made of a superficial solid stone foundation with a reinforced concrete crown. Enclosures changes from the top to the bottom. A concrete wall rise from the foundation to hold a light steel structure wrapped with local wood, whilst the vernacular pitched roof acquires a dramatic overhang and a variable section depending on the space underneath.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez

Each pavilion has one special characteristic hence the visitor can related to it. A range of either structure details or internal elements provide the particular character to each pavilion within a common language.

Save this picture!
© Jorge Gonzalez
© Jorge Gonzalez

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lugu Lake, Yunnan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelierba
Office

Products

WoodGlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina
Cite: "Lugu Lake Pavilion Boutique Hotel / Atelierba" 31 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944703/lugu-lake-pavilion-boutique-hotel-atelierba> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jorge Gonzalez

泸沽湖度假酒店 / Atelierba

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream