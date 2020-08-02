Submit a Project Advertise
  Church Point House / CHROFI

Church Point House / CHROFI

Church Point House / CHROFI

© Katherine Lu

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sydney, Australia
  • Architects: CHROFI
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Katherine Lu
Text description provided by the architects. The design responds to a steep one-directional Western facing site overlooking Sydney’s Pittwater.

A large sunken courtyard is cut into the escarpment at the rear of the dwelling, providing a meditative and calming outlook from adjoining spaces, a juxtaposition to the site’s expansive and sometimes extreme primary aspect.

Ground floor plan
Transparency within the dwelling’s core provides interconnectivity between these contrasting edges allowing the habitants to experience an ever-changing quality of light and atmosphere, whilst connecting to the landscape.

