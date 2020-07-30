Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. Levitate House / BAUEN

Levitate House / BAUEN

Save this project
Levitate House / BAUEN

© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda© Daniel Ojeda+ 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, House Interiors
Asunción, Paraguay
  • Architects: BAUEN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3713 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniel Ojeda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Deca, Element Paraguay, Eurocable, Portobello, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect:Aldo Cristaldo Kegler
  • Other Participants:Joel Soria, Juan José Ortiz, Marien Barchini, Andrea Ramírez
  • Calculator:Carlos Solís
  • Site Area:5488 ft2
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Text description provided by the architects. The house Levitate is located in the neighbourhood Ycua Sati in the city of Asuncion, next to the new corporate part of the city.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

To describe the Project we need to discuss the proportions of the site. With a disposure of 8.70x58.26m, narrow in comparison to typical sites in Paraguay (12x30m), one quarter narrow to be specific; while in length, the doublé compared to standard portions.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

The structure defines the house, 8 porticos with 4.50m meters between each other allows the house to suspend from the ground.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

The Project gains strength after the idea of decompressing the narrow space of the site. Flying the house from the ground enough to allow natural light and natural air flow to come into the spaces, as a result the views are towards the boundaries of the site that are covered with a vertical garden Wall.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Also the flexibility of the spaces allow the house to be adaptable to almost any disposition, thanks to the structure.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

The entrance to the house is from a wide concrete carpet with steps and a vertical gardened Wall, walking next to the service spaces of the house (kitchen, lavatory, etc) towards the main space which is the living room where the space expands to a doublé height.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

The stair, also important for its minimal design, leads you to the upper floor where a second living room steps between the three bedrooms to one side of the house and the master bedroom to the other side.

The conclusión is that there´s no conventional conditions which equals to no conventional design.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BAUEN
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsParaguay
Cite: "Levitate House / BAUEN" [Casa Ensayo Levita / BAUEN] 30 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944655/levitate-house-bauen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream