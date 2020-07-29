Economy of Means Discussed by Sharon Johnston, Kersten Geers, and Robin Collyer at the Lisbon Triennale

Submit a Project Advertise
The Lisbon Architecture Triennale published on Vimeo the series of debates Talk, Talk, Talk held during its 5th edition, which was curated by Éric Lapierre. Divided into five major exhibitions, the Triennale addressed in one of them the issue of economy of means, discussed in the debates below.

The panel features Sharon Johnston, director of the Los Angeles-based Johnston Marklee studio and professor at Harvard; Kersten Geers, director of OFFICE KGDVS and professor at Harvard and Accademia di Architettura de Mendrisio, and Robin Collyer, Canadian conceptual artist who uses photography and installations to approach the dimensions of spaces and architecture through a work embedded in the concept of economy of means.

Watch next the three videos published by the Lisbon Triennale.

Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
