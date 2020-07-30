Anagram and Gruppa Design "Mountain of Knowledge" for Prague

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anagram A-U and Gruppa

Barcelona and the Netherlands based Anagram A-U and Gruppa have designed a "Mountain of Knowledge" for the School of Dolní Měcholupy in Prague. Made for the national competition to create a new kindergarten and primary school, the proposal embraces connection and interaction to drive learning. The design is made of contour lines that delineate the mountain, while the building's core features a series of indoor-outdoor classroom spaces.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anagram A-U and Gruppa

Designed to be an architecture that connects, the ground floor is the most public floor of the project. It includes program that range from the library, music hall and sports halls to after school rooms and cafeteria. It is made to illustrate the urban life of the school and offers space for many different kinds of events. As the team explains, the etymology of the word school is derived from ‘leisure, philosophy, lecture place’. The ultimate goal of the school is the cultural exchange of students and teachers that leads to the production of knowledge.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anagram A-U and Gruppa

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anagram A-U and Gruppa

Interaction is the central aim of the proposal. At the core of the mountain, indoor and outdoor classrooms make connections between levels and nature. The classrooms are cubes of 9x9m, and these dimensions were chosen to accommodate multiple classroom layouts depending on the demands of a particular course. The proposal comes together to define an open, airy architecture to foster learning, interaction, and flexibility within the "Mountain of Knowledge."

News via Anagram A-U and Gruppa