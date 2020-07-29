Industry & Leisure Multifunctional Spaces / Gustav Düsing

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Save this project
© Johannes Förster© Johannes Förster© Johannes Förster

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Workshop
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Gustav Düsing
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Johannes Förster
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Becker Bosse Manufacturing, K60 Gitteroste, Lars Leppin, McNeel
  • Design Team:Mariami Kurtishvili
  • Clients:Journey 2 Creation, Berlin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Johannes Förster
© Johannes Förster

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located between the Rummelsbucht nature reserve and the still operating industrial monument Klingenberg, on the site of a former river bathing facility in Berlin. Two multifunctional spaces were created here on approx. 500 sqm which are to serve the client as workshop, event, and relaxation rooms.

Save this picture!
© Johannes Förster
© Johannes Förster

Both areas have direct access to a large roof terrace on which the architect has created an additional installation made of galvanized grillades, which allows sunbathers to look over the closed balustrade, onto nature and the power plant, creating a kind of dystopian landscape. The design concept aims to combine the industrial character of the area with its new use as an event and recreation area.

Save this picture!
© Johannes Förster
© Johannes Förster
Save this picture!
Top floor plan
Top floor plan
Save this picture!
© Johannes Förster
© Johannes Förster

For this purpose, specially developed room dividers made of stainless steel frames covered with curtains or benches made of industrial grids were manufactured. The open floor plans allow for a variety of activities so that the rooms can be transformed from home to corporate and from private to public through curtains and flexible furniture.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gustav Düsing
Courtesy of Gustav Düsing
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gustav Düsing
Courtesy of Gustav Düsing

In this way, space pockets are created, in whose niches the users can pursue the most diverse things. The multi-purpose event rooms with their open concept serve both the local creative scene and the nearby city centre, linking the industrial past with the natural landscape

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Gustav Düsing
Courtesy of Gustav Düsing

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

