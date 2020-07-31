Wicker Pavilion / DJA

+ 22

Lead Architects: Didzis Jaunzems, Ksenia Sapega

Builders: IXI

Clients: Annecy Paysages

Text description provided by the architects. The Wicker Pavilion is designed combining contemporary architecture and traditional craftsmanship. It offers a place for relaxation and meditation in the heart of Jardins de l'Europe in Annecy, France. The pavilion blends in with the surrounding landscape and forms a shaded space for park visitors to shelter from the hot summer sun. Pavilion offers beautiful views to the surrounding nature, thus creating a communion between the sheltered space and the exterior. Filtered daylight through pavilion creates dynamic shadow patterns on the grass.

The pavilion is designed using timber grid shell structure technique and cowered with 262 traditional wicker baskets in a cone shape, weaved by Latvian craftsmen. The triangular mesh of the timber grid is assembled on the ground, then middle part is lifted at necessary height and then three corners are fixed to create final arched shape. Load bearing structure is made of pine tree planks 21 x 45 mm in 6 structural layers connected with bolts at crossing points. To provide timber flexibility during construction process, the structure was irrigated with water. In time timber and wicker will become grey and blend more into surrounding nature.

The project is designed as a part of Annecy Paysages landscape architecture festival, which this summer is taking place already 3rd year. In year 2019 DJA participated in festival with UGUNS pavilion.