Bendigo Law Courts Designed as Iconic Landmark in Australia

John Wardle Architects have designed the new Bendigo Law Courts in Australia, and the team's proposal is currently on public exhibition. The project will be the first in Victoria to feature multiple specialist courts in one location. The city's future law building aims to transform the delivery of justice in Bendigo and Loddon Mallee, an area extending from Kyneton to Mildura throughout the north-west of Victoria.

The copper clad court building will join the recently refurbished library, the new GovHub, and the redeveloped TAFE campus. Using a human-centered design approach, the team notes that, "the building is legible upon approach. The entries are clearly expressed, and the entry sequence is configured for intuitive way finding. The materials palette is soft and calming and filled with natural daylight. Natural materials are employed for their biophilic effect."

All courtrooms will be digitally enabled, ensuring those working in court can make use of current technology. The facility will service the Magistrates Court of Victoria, Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal as well as the County Court of Victoria, Federal Circuit Court and Supreme Court of Victoria. The public exhibition period for the plans closes on September 30, 2020, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2021.

News via John Wardle Architects