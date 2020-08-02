HTWZ St. Moritz Altitude Training and Competition Centre / Krähenbühl Architekten Studio + Walter Bieler AG

+ 29

Lead Architects: Georg Krähenbühl

Lead Engineer: Walter Bieler

Design Team: Reto Cavegn, Stephan Berni

Clients: Municipality St. Moritz

Building Volume: Pavilion 439 m3, Warehouse 1115 m3

Building Area: Pavilion 175 m2, Warehouse 260 m2

ST. Moritz Altitude Training and Competition Centre. St. Moritz is internationally known for its Altitude Training and Competition Centre (HTWZ) for athletics and for its good training conditions. This, therefore, brings many elite athletes, triathletes, runners, and racing cyclists to the location each year. In order to take a further step towards improving the infrastructure, a competition was organized by the municipality in 2017, which was won by Walter Bieler and Georg Krähenbühl. They convinced the competition jury of the HTWZ – which consists of a pavilion and a warehouse – with their outstanding design.

The mobile pavilion. Since the HTWZ is geared towards competition training for summer sports and the polo field must also be available for other events in winter, the changing room building was designed as a temporary building and mobile construction. For example, the pavilion can be set up at the finish line in spring and dismantled again in the autumn. A specially developed joining principle for the elements makes this possible.

The building was tailor-made for this location and use. "In order to improve places, we need to engage sensitively with our surroundings and require a specific architecture." This is the philosophy of the architect Georg Krähenbühl, which is reflected in the award-winning construction project.

The clad warehouse. Another building was erected to store the individual parts of the temporary pavilion and to store the sports equipment for the athletics activities. The new warehouse is in the immediate vicinity of St. Karl Borromäus church. The church is an important cultural and historical legacy for St Moritz Bad. "Construction is also a cultural mission," says Walter Bieler. The interaction with this building was an important concern for the two men from Grisons during project development.

In addition to the functionality of the HTWZ, its architectural quality is central. The horizontal and vertical staggering of the volume makes the building more complex and, at the same time, makes the various uses inside clear. The appearance of the purely functional building is refined by cladding with wood shingles made of Engadine larch. Furthermore, thanks to the homegrown cladding, it blends authentically into the surroundings.