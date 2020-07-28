Submit a Project Advertise
Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design

Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design

Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner EkaterinaCourtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner EkaterinaCourtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner EkaterinaCourtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Ibiza, Spain
  • Architects: Reutov Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Antonio Lupi, Cassina, Ceadesign, Kartell, AYTM, Aromas del Campo, Les Acrobates
  • Architect In Charge:Reutov Dmitry
  • Design Team:Gerner Ekaterina, Reutova Marina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Text description provided by the architects. I was inspired to create this project by the nature of the island of Lanzarote in the Canary archipelago. Inspired by the extraterrestrial landscapes of this island combined with the bright colors of the nature of the island of Ibiza, we managed to create a light futuristic interior.

Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Floor plan
Floor plan
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Rounded shapes and bright elements take us to the future, where man and nature coexist harmoniously. A kitchen set with smooth shapes and bright accents elegantly complements this idea. The furniture was designed specifically for this project to emphasize the futurism of the interior. And Getting into such an interior involuntarily feels like on another planet.

Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

We have created a modern architecture that harmoniously fits into the natural environment. A large number of Windows fill the room with natural light and remind you of the beauty of nature.

Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

The project does not use wood as a material, so we preserve nature and integrate architecture into the natural environment without disturbing it.

Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina

Cite: "Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design" 28 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944549/villa-in-ibiza-reutov-design> ISSN 0719-8884

