  5. thisisneverthat Office Building / FHHH FRIENDS

Save this project
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: FHHH FRIENDS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  157
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shin Kyung Sub
  • Architect In Charge:Han Yang Kyu, Han Seung Jae, Yoon Han Jin, Kim Hak Seong, Hong Hyun Seok
  • Design Team:FHHHFriends, Han Yang Kyu, Han Seung Jae, Yoon Han Jin, Kim Hak Seong, Hong Hyun Seok
  • Clients:thisisneverthat
  • Engineering:LEEGAK Construction Company
  • Landscape:Atree Landscape
  • Collaborators:STUDIO COM
© Shin Kyung Sub
© Shin Kyung Sub

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project that changes a pre-existing residential structure into an office building for one of South Korea’s leading fashion brand, thisisneverthat. About 40% of all the walls has been stripped and rearranged to suit the needs of the new structure.

© Shin Kyung Sub
© Shin Kyung Sub
Plan
Plan
© Shin Kyung Sub
© Shin Kyung Sub

Multiple layers of walls with differing materials and hierarchy has been structured as layers of skin that wraps a pre-existing core. By going through the act of peeling the skin, one layer at a time, a gradient of light and brightness is constructed. A gradient that plays both with the movement of light and the movement of body.

© Shin Kyung Sub
© Shin Kyung Sub

There is a sense of verticality that is constructed through the gap between the outer curtain wall and the inner core. This gap highlights the verticality by bringing in light, air, and rain, which adds another dimension to the structure. The translucency of the outer curtain wall enables itself to express the verticality that is hidden behind.

© Shin Kyung Sub
© Shin Kyung Sub
Section
Section
© Shin Kyung Sub
© Shin Kyung Sub

Each layer of skin embodies a different kind of materiality that expresses both a different kind of texture and a different kind of personality. The outer most layer expresses a flatness that retains depth through the layers inside that have a sense of raw and unfinished core.

Project location

Address:10-2 Yeonhui-ro 11ra-gil, Yeonhui-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

