The Patio Office / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio

The Patio Office / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio

  Curated by María Francisca González
Offices Interiors
Israel
  Architect In Charge: Tal Goldsmith Fish
  Design Team: Lee Marom
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. Light, air and greenery. The architectural trinity which makes a space vital and pleasant and brings peace and tranquility to the user. In order to create this atmosphere, we incorporated a 16 meter long patio in this office project, crossing through the entire space. Above the patio, a skylight which brings light and air into the office.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
Plan
Plan
© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

Plants are coming from the floor up, and from planters on the edges of the skylight down. All rooms are facing the patio divided by a rhythm of pivot partitions. At the back, the patio is dividing between the conference room and the CEO's room so they both have the patio view from the inside of the room.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

At the front, the patio becomes narrow until it almost vanishes into the space. At the center of the patio there's an aisle. Without glass, one can touch and smell the greenery while crossing from one side of the corridor to the other. The raw and natural materials are merely the neutral background for the greenery and light, allowing minimalism to boost the holy trinity.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

About this office
Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio
Office

