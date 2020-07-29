Veneno Restaurant / Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados

+ 16

Lead Architect: Juan Antonio Ángel Ramírez , Javier Monteón Espinosa

Design Team: Pragma Estudio + Monteón Arquitectos Asociados

Clients: Alfonso Cadena, Juan Monteón Espinosa

Engineering: Constructora Jacaranda, ICC

Collaborators: Punto Ligero, Marco Medel, MADEC

Text description provided by the architects. The concept was born from a fusion of elements: from the traditional Mexican cuisine and mixology -specifically from the Northern part of the country- to the different varieties of hues found in the desert and on the distinctive character of the haciendas.

For this project, desert hues were mixed in the earthen plaster. Performance tests were made with different ratios of aggregates to achieve a balance of color, texture, hardness, and resistance to cracking. Once the desired tone was achieved, continuity with the monochromatic palette was sought, replicating it in the wooden surfaces with smooth edges that, while adding texture on decks and furniture pieces, still kept the clean lines and carvings characteristic of the Mexican northwestern craftsmanship.

This main hue continues on the floors, where a unique pattern pairs up with the textured wall surface. The low walls, in various different heights, work as partitions, generating distinct atmospheres in the table clusters. These textured walls with their smooth edges give the impression of having arisen from the very ground and eroded away.

In the Kitchen, the cooking area makes for the heart of the whole project, paying homage to the traditional firewood cooking methods -whether in a stone or pit oven. This area is open for all guests to see and provides an out-of-the-ordinary setting: a unique opportunity to spend time together, as the first cave settlers did.

As a contrast, a relief ceiling panel grid was advised, to conceal any necessary installations. The ceiling echoes the tones of the surrounding elements. Within these walls, a contemplative parenthesis is formed.

A place where the smells, the colors, and textures, the fires and drinks make all involved -both patrons and personnel- become part of a scene in a play that takes place twice a day. A unique space carved from the ground, which honors the flavors that emanate from it.