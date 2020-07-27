Gauribidanur Residence / Cadence Architects

+ 20

Architect In Charge: Smaran Mallesh, Vikram Rajashekar, Narendra Pirgal, Divya S

Design Team: Smaran Mallesh, Vikram Rajashekar, Narendra Pirgal, Divya S, Himani Chawda

Client: KR

Structural Engineer: Specs Engineering Consultants

Plumbing: Creative Team consultants

Interior Design Team : Cadence Architects

Electrical: Creative Team consultants

Hvac: Eco Consultants ( Mistubishi)

Landscape Designing: 3Fold Design Consultants

Illustrations: Haritha John Surrao

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘L’ shaped site measuring 3038 sft is flanked by roads on two sides. The ground floor comprises of the car park area, entry, living space, kitchen dining and an guest bedroom. Organisation of the program on all floors happens along the two arms of the ‘L’. The living room has double height volume incorporating the prayer room with a staircase and bridge traversing the spatial void. This area forms the soul of the home bringing the family together.

The staircase has been articulated to make a graphic statement across the void. One edge of the living room dissolves into a narrow strip of green flanking the compound wall of the property. The top most floor has the family entertainment area that opens up into terrace garden. The garden is rendered with the same formal qualities as the exterior form of the building.

The bold exterior façade is essentially a chiseled mass in response to the two roads along the site. Openings as incisions made into this chiseled mass allow light in to the interior of the home. The architecture of the home spatially and formally both on the outside and inside is a result of a series volumetric deductions from a platonic ‘L’shaped object.