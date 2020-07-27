Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Germany
  5. Villa Heike / Christof Schubert Architekten

Villa Heike / Christof Schubert Architekten

Save this project
Villa Heike / Christof Schubert Architekten

© Enric Duch© Enric Duch© Enric Duch© Enric Duch+ 43

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Adaptive Reuse, Restoration
Berlin, Germany
  • Design Team:Susanne Vitt, Peter Rieder
  • Builder:DasArchiv GbR
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Enric Duch
© Enric Duch

It all began with a classified ad on the internet: looking for builder-owners for a studio- and office building. Erected in 1910 as a multifunctional building with a reinforced concrete skeleton, Villa Heike lay abandoned for over 20 years. What had saved it was its status as a listed building.

Save this picture!
© Enric Duch
© Enric Duch
Save this picture!
© Enric Duch
© Enric Duch

The concept for the project had been laid out in advance by the architects: Affordable space in a builder-owner set up for artists and creative businesses.

Save this picture!
© Enric Duch
© Enric Duch
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Enric Duch
© Enric Duch

The concept was tailor-made for the building. That made it possible to keep the historic fabric mostly unchanged. The post-war additions were removed, lost elements were carefully added. The completely converted entrance hall was reconstructed according to its initial state.

Save this picture!
© Enric Duch
© Enric Duch
Save this picture!
© Enric Duch
© Enric Duch

As a witness to history, the Villa Heike is meant not to hide its scars. Intentionally, traces of all periods are kept visible, contemporary additions and reconstructed elements are carried out in a perceivable manner. Significant elements that were lost, the entrance door, for example, the balustrade in the entrance hall or the third-floor balcony, are all designed in a contemporary manner, but strongly inspired by the historical predecessor.

Save this picture!
© Enric Duch
© Enric Duch

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Freienwalder Str. 17, 13055 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christof Schubert Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseRestorationGermany
Cite: "Villa Heike / Christof Schubert Architekten" 27 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944434/villa-heike-christof-schubert-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream