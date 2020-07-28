Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. The Twin-Lah Residence / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + ColliNFontaine architectes

The Twin-Lah Residence / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + ColliNFontaine architectes

Save this project
The Twin-Lah Residence / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + ColliNFontaine architectes

© Federal Studio© Federal Studio© Federal Studio© Federal Studio+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Thônex, Switzerland
  • Design Team:Grégoire Du Pasquier, Manuel Der Hagopian, Nicolas Moser, Didier Collin, Blaise Fontaine
  • Structural Engineering:Ingeni SA
  • Landscape:G8A Architecture & Urban Planning, ColliNFontaine architectes
  • Consultants:Archiwatt
  • Collaborator:Jérôme Mallon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Federal Studio
© Federal Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Looking up towards the Mont-Blanc from Thônex (Geneva, Switzerland) The Twin-Lah isn’t just a project for a house, it is the narration of a story. Since the very first sketches, the requirements of the clients led the narration and the process through which the house was designed. Living at that time in Singapore, one of the clients’ main wishes was to bring a piece of his hometown back to Switzerland, to contribute to the design of his home for retirement.

Save this picture!
© Federal Studio
© Federal Studio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Federal Studio
© Federal Studio

With the name “The Twin-Lah” G8A + collinfontaine wink at the colloquial Singaporean dialect Singlish; a mix of six languages that represent the cosmopolitan state of Singapore. And through the façade’s warm pigmentation and texture, is evoked traditional Singaporean shophouses.

Save this picture!
© Federal Studio
© Federal Studio

The design of the residence establishes a dialogue with its surroundings, playing with strong contrast in order to take place within the neighborhood and the community. As requested by the client, the project includes a villa orientated to enhance the view of the Mont-Blanc and a smaller house to be rented. Similar to the “Twin House” project completed 10 years’ prior, G8A + collinfontaine integrate rather than duplicate the houses producing a single entity with imperceptible separations.

Save this picture!
© Federal Studio
© Federal Studio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Federal Studio
© Federal Studio

The garden was to remain untouched, so after discussion the house was finally set in a radical gesture, directly against the property’s boundary. Then conceived as a stack of 3 “T” shaped structures, absorbing force from its surrounding context to articulate in and outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
© Federal Studio
© Federal Studio

Designed as a sensitive object that responds to its context and to the personal narrative of its owner, this project appears as the storytelling of a Singaporean pink house conceived, adapted and placed, after careful consideration, at the foot of the Mont-Blanc. Powerful contrasts create architectural challenges that The Twin-Lah balances harmoniously.

Save this picture!
© Federal Studio
© Federal Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
G8A Architecture & Urban Planning
Office
ColliNFontaine architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "The Twin-Lah Residence / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + ColliNFontaine architectes" 28 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944420/the-twin-lah-residence-g8a-architecture-and-urban-planning-plus-collinfontaine-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream