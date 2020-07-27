Submit a Project Advertise
The Workstation Coffee / MDA Architecture + CoRi Design

The Workstation Coffee / MDA Architecture + CoRi Design
  • Architects: CoRi Design, MDA Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Trần
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dulux, Adobe, An Cuong Wood, Kova Paint, Trimble Navigation, Vietceramics, Vina LED, Xingfa
  • Architect In Charge:Vũ Văn Minh
  • Design Team:Thân Tiến Hoàng, Vũ Hà Anh, Lưu Thiện Tài
Text description provided by the architects. The building is 118m2 consists of 6 floors and divided into 2 segments the main body and the head. While the main body are the ground floor and 2nd floor, the head is from the 3rd floor to the 6th floor. The purposes of the building are: working station, held meetings, leasing office spaces also combined with selling coffee. 

Mezzanine Floor Plan
Mezzanine Floor Plan
We organized the main hall to be placed at the 2nd floor to prioritize business area in the ground floor. For moving between floors, we added staircases lean against the wall which lies parallel to the alley way on the right side of the building. And another that connects all the floor in the head segment. For lighting, all lobbies are faced frontward in order to get nature lights. On the third floor which consists of a balcony that directly exposed to sunlight. Hence, we added trees to obtain shades and for decoration.

Overall to make both segments look consistence, we intentionally connected them with curves and balconies, same purpose with porches and interior. Especially the curve that start from the front of the building in the 3rd floor, goes all the way to the back and finally finishing in an open yard that accompanied with trees that spread theirs shades to lower 2nd floor and ground floor. Perfectly suits for anyone that love to enjoy their coffee outdoor. Lastly, to reduce heat from climate, we recommend not to open doors/windows too often to preserve indoor temperature.

Elevations
Elevations
Advantages - The building is located in the corner of a 3-way intersection, facing South, the frontward is connected to a highly dense traffic road. Disadvantages - Due to designing style, the floor area from the 3rd floor to the 6th floor are reduced to only 53m2. According to construction law, in zoning, all buildings is required to have setback in land usage which result in large empty space in front of the building. 

Address:2A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Bình Thạnh, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

MDA Architecture
CoRi Design
Cite: "The Workstation Coffee / MDA Architecture + CoRi Design" 27 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944417/the-workstation-coffee-mda-architecture-plus-cori-design> ISSN 0719-8884

