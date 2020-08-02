ARN 25 House / [i]da arquitectos

+ 37

Houses • Portugal Architects: [i]da arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2906 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Project Team: Ivan de Sousa, Inês Antunes

Client: Privado

Program: Habitação Unifamiliar

Plot Area: 312.5 m2

Implantation Area: 95 m2

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Cascais municipality, in a predominantly residential area, the house is set in a narrow and regular plot with a slight slope between the entrance level and the garden level.

The house, a single-family semi-detached house with about 270m2, occupies the total area allowed for the plot, resulting in a volume with three fronts.

Construction follows the slope of the terrain and transforms the pre-established volume through the differentiation of levels and the articulation of voids built by the zenith lighting. These voids extend from the roof to the basement and reveal themselves in the southern front design. The spaces resulting from this combination provide the ideal conditions for natural light and ventilation and, simultaneously, guarantee privacy for the different indoor spaces.

Internally, the house is organized in two floors with several intermediate levels. Two levels in the basement with the laundry room,toilet, technical areas and storage rooms. The living room is located on the entrance level and the kitchen on the garden level. On the upper levels, we find the master suite, two bedrooms with bathrooms, a small office and access to the roof terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the Serra de Sintra.

The white and dark gray colours on the facades, the marble and the wood on the pavements are the main materials used.