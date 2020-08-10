Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Inside Outside House / David Coleman Architecture

Inside Outside House / David Coleman Architecture

Save this project
Inside Outside House / David Coleman Architecture

© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol© Paul Warchol+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, House Interiors, Sustainability
Bellevue, United States
  • Lead Architects:David Coleman
  • Design Team:David Coleman Architecture, principal, Nick Ladd, Read Langworth, Nathan Brantley, Scott Searle, staff architects.
  • Clients:Withheld
  • Engineering:Gary Gill, PE, structural
  • Landscape:Alchemie – Bruce Hinkley
  • Consultants:ERD, thermal & moisture
  • Collaborators:SBI Construction, general contractor
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. Located a stone’s throw from the region’s technology center, this house is nestled into a stand of mature cedar trees. Our client wanted a house that had abundant natural light and a strong connection to the land. To accomplish that, we pushed the building back away from the street, freeing up a large outdoor area, then organized the interior into two wings – living and sleeping. We then developed a series of courtyards that terrace up the site and through the building, linking inside and outside space in a sinuous whole.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Merging. Visitors approach the house from the east, entering the first of three “outside rooms”, the Auto-court. This space doubles as a sports court and is often strewn with badminton equipment, bikes, and family toys.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The Meadow-court, shaded by cedar trees and merging directly with the interior spaces, has a more pastoral setting. Planted in field grasses and containing an outdoor living area and water feature, nature is the predominant experience here.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The third outside room, the Terrace-court, is an extension of the living area. Facing west, this space is used for seasonal dining and evening campfires, the final destination of a sinuous path.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Living. The roof over the living wing, supported by four concrete columns, appears "light" and pavilion-like, inviting daylight in and views out. Seemingly formed from a single sheet of material folded subtly in an origami-like manner, and combined with a glass curtain wall, inside and outside space become one.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Resting. The sleeping wing, with its low-slung roof and dark-colored finishes, stands in intimate contrast to the rest of the building. A children’s play loft is tucked under the living area roof, where the living and sleeping wings intersect. A private terrace is located off the master bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Calming. Materials and details are designed to minimize visual noise and strengthen the calming quality of the site. Geothermal heat, super insulation, passive solar with thermal mass, and wide overhangs reduce heating and cooling loads.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
David Coleman Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "Inside Outside House / David Coleman Architecture" 10 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944396/inside-outside-house-david-coleman-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream