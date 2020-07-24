Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Brazil
  5. Casa Co Coffee Shop / be.bo + m.o.o.c.

Casa Co Coffee Shop / be.bo + m.o.o.c.

Save this project
Casa Co Coffee Shop / be.bo + m.o.o.c.
Save this picture!
© Fábio Fernandez
© Fábio Fernandez

© Fábio Fernandez© Fábio Fernandez© Fábio Fernandez© Fábio Fernandez+ 23

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Santo Cristo, Brazil
  • Interior Designers: be.bo, m.o.o.c.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1614 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fábio Fernandez, André Nazareth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Acervo Pessoal Bel Lobo e Bob Neri, Alcance Construtora, Arteiro, Artesian, CG Sistemas, Carpi Brasil, Cerâmicas Atlas, Eduardo Moreno Marcenaria, Ekko Revestimentos, Feira, Fotosfera, Jabuticasa, Mekal, Naturali Tapetes, Tensoflex, Way Design, Zacarias Iluminação e Sistemas, m.o.o.c
  • Lead Architects:Bel Lobo, Bob Neri, Mariana Travassos
  • Project Team:Ayla Carvalhaes, Beatriz Levinho, Diana Passos
  • Clients:Casa Cor e Deli Delícia
  • Woodwork:Eduardo Moreno
  • Photographic Art:Anna Kahn
  • Engineering:Alcance
  • Consultor Luminotécnico:LD Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fábio Fernandez
© Fábio Fernandez

Text description provided by the architects. As an ephemeral space, the approach was to design a project as simple as possible and to take full advantage of the space’s potential. Besides that, the project makes use of few materials and coatings, in order to reduce costs and attend to the reduced deadline.

Save this picture!
© Fábio Fernandez
© Fábio Fernandez
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

The idea was to create a space within the space. A suspended object inserted inside the existing space. It marks the room’s new occupation and maintains its original characteristics at the same time. The new wooden structure makes room for a countertop, a bench and shelves. The structure and its modules distinguish the different uses inside the space. The installation also has a strong graphic design, as it repeats the floor’s pattern on all the furniture’s top surfaces and as the mirror on the ceiling repeats it.

Save this picture!
© Fábio Fernandez
© Fábio Fernandez

Cada uso é demarcado através dos intervalos na estrutura. Além disso, ao repetir o desenho do piso em todas as faces superiores do mobiliário, propõe-se uma brincadeira com o reflexo no teto espelhado e cria-se uma instalação com forte linguagem gráfica.

Save this picture!
© Fábio Fernandez
© Fábio Fernandez

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santo Cristo, Río de Janeiro - State of Río de Janeiro, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
be.bo
Office
m.o.o.c.
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "Casa Co Coffee Shop / be.bo + m.o.o.c." [Café Casa Cor / be.bo + m.o.o.c.] 24 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944339/casa-co-coffee-shop-bo-plus-mooc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream