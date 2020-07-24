Casa Co Coffee Shop / be.bo + m.o.o.c.

+ 23

Coffee Shop, Interior Design • Santo Cristo, Brazil Interior Designers: be.bo, m.o.o.c.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1614 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Fábio Fernandez, André Nazareth

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Acervo Pessoal Bel Lobo e Bob Neri , Alcance Construtora , Arteiro , Artesian , CG Sistemas , Carpi Brasil , Cerâmicas Atlas , Eduardo Moreno Marcenaria , Ekko Revestimentos , Feira , Fotosfera , Jabuticasa , Mekal , Naturali Tapetes , Tensoflex , Way Design , Zacarias Iluminação e Sistemas , m.o.o.c Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Bel Lobo, Bob Neri, Mariana Travassos

Project Team: Ayla Carvalhaes, Beatriz Levinho, Diana Passos

Clients: Casa Cor e Deli Delícia

Woodwork: Eduardo Moreno

Photographic Art: Anna Kahn

Engineering: Alcance

Consultor Luminotécnico: LD Studio

Text description provided by the architects. As an ephemeral space, the approach was to design a project as simple as possible and to take full advantage of the space’s potential. Besides that, the project makes use of few materials and coatings, in order to reduce costs and attend to the reduced deadline.

The idea was to create a space within the space. A suspended object inserted inside the existing space. It marks the room’s new occupation and maintains its original characteristics at the same time. The new wooden structure makes room for a countertop, a bench and shelves. The structure and its modules distinguish the different uses inside the space. The installation also has a strong graphic design, as it repeats the floor’s pattern on all the furniture’s top surfaces and as the mirror on the ceiling repeats it.

Cada uso é demarcado através dos intervalos na estrutura. Além disso, ao repetir o desenho do piso em todas as faces superiores do mobiliário, propõe-se uma brincadeira com o reflexo no teto espelhado e cria-se uma instalação com forte linguagem gráfica.