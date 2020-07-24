Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020
YONG Building / DAAL

YONG Building / DAAL

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga, South Korea
  • Architects: DAAL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  393
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Bae Jihun
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: VMZINC, American Standard, Hyundai-elevator, Redstones Brick, Salamander window system, Trimble Navigation, ZWCAD
  • Architect In Charge:Goowon Jung
  • Design Team:Goowon Jung, Kyounga-Kim
  • Clients:YONG FILM
  • Engineering:Doulim Construction
  • Consultants:Hub structure Engineering, Sunwoo Engineering
© Bae Jihun

Text description provided by the architects. This project is to design an office building for a film company. Seongsu-dong, where the building is located, is on the edge of central Seoul. There were many shoe-making factories. The district has been known for the handmade shoe industry. However, with the decline of the footwear industry, the majority of the factories have been closed and left empty.

© Bae Jihun
© Bae Jihun
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Bae Jihun
© Bae Jihun

As the young generation has been gathering in the place, many cafés, performance halls, and art exhibition spaces have emerged. Seongsu-dong has currently become a representative hot place in Seoul. Red brick that covers the exterior walls of the factories is a typical material, which is the distinctive style in the area. In order to preserve the character, the local government recommends using red bricks. Under the concept of ‘Stacked Boxes’ – symbolizing independent workspaces – five independent masses are piled up and slightly shifted perpendicularly, creating balconies that become resting places. 

© Bae Jihun
© Bae Jihun

Depending on the direction and the location of light, the red boxes give various different feelings to the occupants, and at the same time, it allows the building to give a strong impression from any directions. On the ground floor, there are two boxes – large and small – and between them, the sunken area is created to provide light and air to the basement. The small box is designed as a separate commercial space, inspired by a traditional Korean pavilion called ‘Jeongja.’

© Bae Jihun
© Bae Jihun
East Elevation
East Elevation
© Bae Jihun
© Bae Jihun

The structure of the building is a reinforced concrete composed of columns and beams. The two pillars ‘YF’ in the parking lot represent the initial letters of the name of the film company. The ground floor is designed 1 meter above the ground so that light comes into the basement through the high windows. The high side windows and sunken space make the underground space more pleasant.

© Bae Jihun
© Bae Jihun

Project location

Address:Seoul-forest station, Seongsu-dong 1(il)-ga, Seoul, South Korea

About this office
DAAL
Office

Brick

Cite: "YONG Building / DAAL" 24 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

