Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio

Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio

© André Klotz© André Klotz© André Klotz© André Klotz+ 33

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurants & Bars, Commercial Architecture, Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: MNMA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8611 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  André Klotz

    “... the front door continues to appeal to our sense arrival. Call it the ceremony of coming home.”
    Akiko Busch

    © André Klotz
    © André Klotz

    Every material has its own characteristics and limits for its definition. To work on the threshold of its possibilities - but not defying it - is indeed a fertile ground for advanced thinking and technique development. Materiality builds the crossing planes that then become carriers for a tonal rhythm; the resulting immersion brings up new intimacy to the architectural space.

    © André Klotz
    © André Klotz

    A commercial space that creates a homelike hosting experience, using nostalgia and natural matter, crafted by artisan hands that desire to achieve not perfection but real environments. The soil reacts allegorically to the sunlight movement along the day, turning walls, ceilings and the floor not into limits or boundaries, but into canvases for the light to express itself gradually in various forms. (As it is possible to enjoy comfortably great and authentic food, full of flavours).

    © André Klotz
    © André Klotz

    The material used was created by a process of cooking the subtle varied colours of earth into bricks, allying the technical drawings to the empirical exercise of craftsmanship. The same material was projected onto walls and ceilings, honouring and expanding its plasticity; it expands our senses, bringing texture, tone gradation and detail to the delicate gesture of drawing spaces, even inviting us for a pause to feel the smell of wet earth when it rains.

    © André Klotz
    © André Klotz
    Section
    Section
    © André Klotz
    © André Klotz

    The staircase was built using raw materials, some leftovers, but although there was a precise drawing, the result is both gestual and intimate, due to small imperfections.

    © André Klotz
    © André Klotz

    By contrast, the facade is technological, drafted and executed with precision, thought to allow sun and wind in, to avoid artificial air conditioning systems.

    © André Klotz
    © André Klotz

    The general purpose is to create a contemporary element that, when opened, would bring back some lost time of ancient forms of construction, slow passing of time, contact with the earth it feels like  "home".

    © André Klotz
    © André Klotz

    Project location

    Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

    MNMA studio
    Office

