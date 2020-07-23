Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Am House / AmDesign Architects + Time Architects + CTA | Creative Architects

Am House / AmDesign Architects + Time Architects + CTA | Creative Architects

Save this project
Am House / AmDesign Architects + Time Architects + CTA | Creative Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architect In Charge:Nguyen Huu Duy, Nguyen Duy, Bui The Long
  • Client:Mr. Toan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

In the middle of a lush garden, relaxing and listening to the melody and sound of nature on the porch. Is that where you can feel the green of leaves and the blue of sky, where you can feel the peace of mind and inner calm. Here, nature - home– human beings are integrated to each other and became ONE. 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The project is a product of 3 young architects (now with 3 studios). The garden house is built on a 3,500 sq. m of land in Can Giuoc, Long An province. It takes 45 minutes driving from District 7, Ho Chi Minh city. The owner is living in an apartment in District 7. He is a marketing director for a large corporation. He copes with stress and under pressure at work all the time. Therefore, he always wants to have a peaceful and joyful place where he can put the worries of the world away to find out peace of mind, cultivate harmony and regenerate energy.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The building is designed with 5 separate blocks that is arranged randomly under a big thatched roof and right next to a lake. Using splitting blocks that creates diverse views from both inside and outside of the building. Furthermore, it provides natural ventilation and natural day lighting to every space.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The sheet steel roofing system is covered by a thatched roofing system that is a signature architecture of Southwest Vietnam. It creates an eco-friendly and intimate feature that helps the building integrated into nature. Under the sheet steel roofing system, there is a ceiling system with wooden finishing material.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Diagram 01
Diagram 01
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Because of 03 layouts of roofing system, the building can reduce heat and keep indoor temperature lower than outdoor by itself. The wooden ceiling system is painted as the same color as the wood-lined concrete wall. Similar to the floor, we created similar color as the wood-lined concrete wall color (the handmade wood-grain concrete boards). And without using tile flooring, we used grinding concrete floor to reduce the costs and make people feel comfortable while walking on the floor.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Along with the roofing system, there is a slot to get more day light for the area in the middle of the house. Besides, thanks to that slot, people can feel and be aware of the movement of the sun throughout a day. The large lake is designed as the same code as the floor that border along both sides of the house. That feature is an eco-friendly element of landscape design and reduce heat for the house during hot summer day.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Based on the idea of ​​the origin, in the building, we used a combination of solutions against heat, nature ventilation, contrast and unity of color, senses of material and architecture strategy to incorporate nature into the daily life. Am House has been defined as a peaceful, joyful and freedom place where clients can put the worries of the world away to find out peace of mind, cultivate harmony and regenerate energy in every weekend.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Time Architects
Office
CTA | Creative Architects
Office
AmDesign Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Am House / AmDesign Architects + Time Architects + CTA | Creative Architects" 23 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944286/am-house-amdesign-architects-plus-time-architects-plus-cta-creative-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream