Jintang Community Experience Center / Unite-Create-Architects

Jintang Community Experience Center / Unite-Create-Architects

the complex and urban environment. Image © Arch ExistJintang community experience center . Image © Arch Existexperience center interior. Image © Weikongjianexperience center interior. Image © Weikongjian+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retirement
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Unite-Create-Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31395
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Arch Exist, Weikongjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 三棵树涂料股份有限公司, 中节能国环新型材料有限公司
  • Architect In Charge:Baixu Chen
  • Design Team:Baixu Chen, Zongyang Cui, Xiangrui Kong, Yiheng Xu
  • Construction Drawing:JZFZ
  • Landscape:wisto
  • Client:China Life & Vanke
experience center details. Image © Arch Exist
Text description provided by the architects. The project is jointly developed and constructed by China Life Investment Holding Co., Ltd. and China Vanke Co., Ltd., and it is mainly aimed at full-age pension products for elderly customers. UCA team is trying to explore a new livable model for the future in China. Based on the multiple needs of people, UC team creates a new urban life image with humanities and technology, memory and innovation in the new era.

the complex. Image © Arch Exist
In terms of overall planning and layout, the main space texture of the project is groups of square courtyards. Each group has a garden to ensure the needs of the elderly. The overall space atmosphere is suitable between opening and enclosure, forming a spatial hierarchy system, which provides reference for the ideal model of urban residential area in the future.

aerial view. Image © Arch Exist
courtyard. Image © Arch Exist
On the basis of the courtyard texture, the scheme creates a natural courtyard experience. The architectural image of the group adopts different facades according to the different atmosphere inside and outside the courtyard. The outward side emphasizes the red heavy sense for the urban street, and the inward pays attention to the white livability of the courtyard landscape.

courtyard. Image © Arch Exist
aged care building details. Image © Arch Exist
UCA team tries to create a building image which combines Chinese traditional and modern aesthetics. In order to handle the overall harmony and diversity of multiple building images of the project, the scheme combines the urban image display and the differentiation of buildings. Under the theme of image, the different styles are designed to form the beauty of the overall area.

Jintang community experience center . Image © Arch Exist
The experience center is based on the overall elegant and modern image with certain symbolic and quality sense, and is built with the Chinese roof as the prototype, forming a flexible form with deep eaves. The combination of brick and copper is selected to show the beauty of the buildings. The material texture and color changes brought by time will gradually appear in the coming decades.

experience center details. Image © Arch Exist
experience center interior. Image © Weikongjian
experience center interior. Image © Weikongjian
The overall charm of the building is based on the tone and composition of Chinese architecture, which is implicit and classic. In order to obtain a sense of time with more delicate expression, brick is showing implicit, introverted and delicate temperament, while copper is expressed as folding, showing a decisive, sharp and brilliant character.

experience center interior. Image © Weikongjian
In order to ensure the high-quality completion of the scheme design, UCA team attaches great importance to the fine control of the whole process, discussed the scheme in the aspects of architectural landscape, interior and lighting. They visited the site frequently in the construction stage and controlled the precision and effect of the scheme through site experiment and material selection, so as to realize the design and creation of high-quality buildings for the future.

experience center details. Image © Arch Exist
Project location

Address:Wenjiang District, Chengdu, China

Unite-Create-Architects
Cite: "Jintang Community Experience Center / Unite-Create-Architects" 02 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944281/jintang-community-experience-center-unite-create-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

锦瑭养老社区体验中心组团 / 优思建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

