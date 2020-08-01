Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Forbidden City College, Chongqing / Atelier FCJZ

Forbidden City College, Chongqing / Atelier FCJZ

aerial view. Image © DID STUDIOnew building with cantilevered eaves shading the steps. Image © DID STUDIOrebuilidng the damaged structure with wood trusses. Image © DID STUDIOcoexistence of new and old structure. Image © DID STUDIO+ 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools, Renovation
Chongqing, China
  • Architects: Atelier FCJZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  DID STUDIO
  • Principal Architects:Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu
  • Design Team:Zelin He, Yue Yu, Bin Long, Chenchao Pan
  • Collaboration:Brother Cooperation Group
  • Client:Sunac China
aerial view. Image © DID STUDIO
Site
Anderson & Co. is located on the hilly south bank of the Yangtze River in Chongqing, neighboring a Buddhist temple Ciyun Si (Temple of Merciful Clouds) on its west. The area is designated as the core historic preservation zone in the city.

the site by the Yangtze River. Image © DID STUDIO
analysis diagram
History and challenge
Anderson & Co., a Swedish trading house, was originally built in 1891 and added on a number of times subsequently. This facility included offices and warehouses. During the Japanese invasion, the historic relics as well as works of art in the Forbidden City in Beijing were shipped to the South to be protected and stored here temporarily. There are eight buildings remaining on the site although in poor conditions. According to the historic preservation laws, these buildings are classified in three categories: four to be restored according to the original structure, materials, and construction methods (Building No. 2, 3, 4, and 5); one to be renovated (Building 1); and three to be rebuilt with respect to the historic context (Building 6, 7, and 8). The design challenge is how to balance the old and the new.

aerial view. Image © DID STUDIO
preserved bluestone steps between old and new buildings. Image © DID STUDIO
Continuation and innovation
The old buildings employed diverse materials and construction methods: including timer frame and timber and brick mix for structures; solid clay brick, hollow clay brick, and rammed earth for walls; wood window frames, clay-tiled roofs, and stone foundations. We wish to keep a similar richness in the new design.

slate tile roof. Image © DID STUDIO
old and new roofs. Image © DID STUDIO
cornices of both restored and new buildings. Image © DID STUDIO
For the restored buildings No. 2, 3, 4, and 5, we repaired the brick walls and tile roofs and rebuilt the rammed earth walls with contemporary technology. For the renovated building No. 1, we restored the tile roof, kept the hollow brick walls and brick columns, and opened the elevation that faces the square and main entrance with glazed doors.

section
entrance view. Image © DID STUDIO
look back onto the entrance. Image © DID STUDIO
For the rebuilt buildings No. 6, 7, and 8, we used slates on the roof and glass curtain walls to further increase the openness.

slate tiles on the roofs of the new buildings. Image © DID STUDIO
new building with cantilevered eaves shading the steps. Image © DID STUDIO
steel curved beam column. Image © DID STUDIO
Structural innovation
We introduced a laminated timer braced truss structure to achieve a balanced force distribution through small members in Building No. 1 as well as the collapsed portions of Buildings No. 3 and 5 to achieve the original roof form. Inside the latter buildings, the laminated trusses and the rebuilt traditional timber frame are juxtaposed. For Buildings No. 6, 7, and 8, bent steel frame is engaged to support a rolling roof form.

Sections showing structural types
coexistence of new and old structure. Image © DID STUDIO
rebuilidng the damaged structure with wood trusses. Image © DID STUDIO
Programs and circulation
Due to the historic connection, the Forbidden City College Chongqing with a Museum for the moving of the relics during the war time is planned to occupy the complex. Its programs include exhibitions, lectures, child education, design store, workshops, etc. Restored traditional architecture will be treated as art works on display.

wood truss structure. Image © DID STUDIO
roof details. Image © DID STUDIO
In the circulation design through out the site, we took into consideration of vista points for viewing architecture and created various platforms in the landscape. Buildings have large cantilevered eaves, which offer semi-outdoor spaces for outdoor activities and cover up walkways. The existing cable car tracks, stone steps, and vegetation are all saved as the memory of the site.  

in between spaces. Image © DID STUDIO
Address:Nanbin Road, Nanan District, Chongqing, China

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Forbidden City College, Chongqing / Atelier FCJZ" 01 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944278/forbidden-city-college-chongqing-atelier-fcjz> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© DID STUDIO

重庆故宫学院，重庆 / 非常建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

