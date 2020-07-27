House Milnes / Kloter Architekten AG

+ 23

Lead Architects: Adrian Kloter, Cedric Odermatt

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the outskirts of Riehen. One of its most special features is the extensive meadow landscape behind the house.

Due to a height gradation in the building section, an excessive living space could be developed, which leads the unique landscape into the house. The outer walls are made of solid single stone masonry. This was plastered and provided with a three-layer glaze with depth effect.

The living rooms and bedrooms are grouped around a concrete core that also ensures earthquake safety.