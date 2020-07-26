Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Bangkok University Interior Renovation / Imaginary Objects + HYPOTHESIS

Bangkok University Interior Renovation / Imaginary Objects + HYPOTHESIS

© Ketsiree Wongwan

  Curated by Hana Abdel
University, Interior Design
Tambon Khlong Nung, Thailand
  Architect In Charge:Yarinda Bunnag, Roberto Requejo Belette
  Design Team:Wachira Leangtanom, Jan Patanayindee
  Consultants:CM49
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation exercise aimed to transform existing facilities at Bangkok University across two buildings. The scope of work included a student canteen, several labs, classrooms, and corridors. The two major spaces were the Canteen and Classrooms. In response to the increased mobility of students and the means of instruction, our design approach in both of these areas was to introduce more spatial permeability and versatility of use.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Classrooms Plan
Classrooms Plan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The design attempts to address the need for more shared areas to work, study and interact. This is done through the introduction and implementation of programmatically ambiguous shared spaces. In order to create these versatile spaces, we tactically removed non-essential elements and partitions in the existing building whilst retaining the clarity and proportions of the layout and rooms.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Isometric Rendering
Isometric Rendering
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

We then followed up with the introduction of distinct furniture interventions to enhance the usability and interactivity of the new spaces. Of particular interest are the student canteen's transformation into a permeable semi-outdoor space connecting two sides of the campus at grade and our expansion of classroom corridor areas into voids envisioned as multi-function spaces for studying, lounging or lecturing. The custom collective furniture pieces become an integral part of the renovation, each representative of the social interaction envisioned for their respective area.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Project location

Address:9/1 หมู่ที่ 5 Phahonyothin Rd, Tambon Khlong Nung, Amphoe Khlong Luang, Chang Wat Pathum Thani 12120, Thailand

HYPOTHESIS
Imaginary Objects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityInterior DesignThailand
Cite: "Bangkok University Interior Renovation / Imaginary Objects + HYPOTHESIS" 26 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944233/bangkok-university-interior-renovation-imaginary-objects-plus-hypothesis> ISSN 0719-8884

