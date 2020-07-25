Recycling Warehouses: 25 Adaptive Reuse Projects

Save this picture! Escritórios Revigrés / Carlos Castanheira © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Warehouses, whether industrial or rural, are a type of building that can easily be found all around the world. Some of these shelters are century-old and have probably been built to store products or to accommodate factories. However, due to urban phenomena and new technologies, many of them stopped operating as they were originally used to and started to spark interest in several businesses whose aim was to re-adapt these structures to meet new purposes.

We have selected 25 projects to demonstrate how adaptive reuse of warehouse structures can be a great option for multiple purposes - residential, cultural, commercial, services - in addition to being an eco-friendly solution by recycling the existing architecture.