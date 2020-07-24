Submit a Project Advertise
Casa Mejorada Pavilion / Arista Cero

Casa Mejorada Pavilion / Arista Cero

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential Architecture, Renovation
Mérida, Mexico
  • Architects: Arista Cero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cesar Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, COP, Comex, MALLASOMBRA, PINTURA DE VIGAS, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architect:Fernando Gómez Vivas, Mario González , André Borges
  • Design Team:Valeria Borges
  • Engineering:Plaster
© Cesar Béjar
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Mejorada neighbourhood in the historic centre of the city of Mérida, the project transforms an unused patio into a leisure pavilion. The proposal seeks to respect the pre-existing and to build only what is essential to generate greater amplitude in the space. The tour begins through a traditional hallway typical to many properties in the historic centre, alongside the hallway three steps above, we find the pool, finished with a stone wall that blends with the existing masonry sidewalls.

© Cesar Béjar
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Cesar Béjar
The proposal starts from two walls at the centre of the terrain, arranged differently to generate a route within the space. These walls support a steel grid which spatially generates different environments and functionally supports two quadrants with tarpaulins that creates shade on the interior. Two shaded areas are generated: a resting room with two chairs, a stool and a hammock and another area that gives access to the pool.

© Cesar Béjar
Section
Section
© Cesar Béjar
Regarding the material aspect, we sought to work with materials that age gracefully. Polished white cement for the floors, walls and pool, local stone on the back wall and steel to support the shadow meshes. The vegetation of the surrounding helps the users to feel as in a natural environment, despite being in the centre of the city.

© Cesar Béjar
© Cesar Béjar
