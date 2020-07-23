Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The World's Tallest Prefabricated and Prefinished Construction to Be Built in Singapore

The World's Tallest Prefabricated and Prefinished Construction to Be Built in Singapore

Save this article
The World's Tallest Prefabricated and Prefinished Construction to Be Built in Singapore

ADDP Architects has unveiled its Avenue South Residences project in Singapore, the world's tallest prefabricated, prefinished residential construction. Scheduled for completion in 2026, the two 56-story towers “sits amidst five historically preserved buildings on one of Singapore’s most verdant avenues”.

Courtesy of ADDP ArchitectsCourtesy of ADDP ArchitectsCourtesy of ADDP ArchitectsCourtesy of ADDP Architects+ 13

Based on sustainability, access to green space, and innovative PPVC or Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction, the residential district “consist of two super-high-rise buildings topping at 56 stories, and composed of prefabricated units”. Designed by Singapore-based ADDP Architects, a multi-faceted architectural practice, the project pays homage to the heritage of the city while introducing futuristic and ecologically-conscious modern housing.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ADDP Architects
Courtesy of ADDP Architects

Featuring the most advanced approach to sustainable PPVC construction, The Avenue South Residences has had80% of each module created off-site, only requiring stacking and joining on the construction field.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ADDP Architects
Courtesy of ADDP Architects

Providing a live-work-play scenario, Avenue South Residences forms an inclusive oasis-like community space surrounded by conserved trees. In fact, the new innovative residential product preserves the neighborhood’s verdant nature and green spaces. Characterized by simple and sharp lines, the towers hold pockets of sky terraces, breaking down the scale of the high-rises and creating a visual connection to nature.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ADDP Architects
Courtesy of ADDP Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ADDP Architects
Courtesy of ADDP Architects

On another hand, with sustainability as a core value, and “to further its integration as an urban green space, and provide a healthy and eco-conscious living experience, the facade facing the Rail Corridor at Avenue South Residences showcases an outdoor vertical play green wall with creeper plants”. Generating an urban public park, the complex is a gateway to the adjacent rail corridor network. Moreover, ADDP Architects integrated the existing preserved buildings into the Green Connectors concept, encouraging the use of sustainable modes of transportation.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ADDP Architects
Courtesy of ADDP Architects

Regarding the energy efficiency of the development, the North-South orientation of the high-rises optimizes solar exposure and airflow. Forming a backdrop of the four-story conserved blocks, the towers are placed in a way to minimize its green footprint.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "The World's Tallest Prefabricated and Prefinished Construction to Be Built in Singapore" 23 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944194/the-worlds-tallest-prefabricated-and-prefinished-construction-to-be-built-in-singapore> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream