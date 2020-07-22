Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Oyamadai / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype

House in Oyamadai / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype

Save this project
House in Oyamadai / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype
Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

© Shimizu Ken© Shimizu Ken© Shimizu Ken© Shimizu Ken+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Nobuo Araki
  • Design Team:Nobuo Araki / The Archetype
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

Text description provided by the architects. Gallery Within a House — House Within a Gallery,  The client's request for this three-story concrete structured house was to live alongside art, old and new.

Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

Built on sloped land with a clear view of the west side, the architectural space was arranged with a wide wall in a long, narrow entrance, a living room with high ceilings filled with natural light, a dining space that connects to the garden, a terrace surrounded by raised concrete walls, and a spacious terrace overlooking the city.

Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

The entrance, living, dining, terrace and garden spaces were each constructed to appear as gallery spaces. Overall, we considered an architecture that pleasantly incorporates art into everyday life.

Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nobuo Araki/The Archetype
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Oyamadai / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype " 22 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944193/house-in-oyamadai-nobuo-araki-the-archetype> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream