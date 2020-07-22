House in Oyamadai / Nobuo Araki/The Archetype

+ 17

Architect In Charge: Nobuo Araki

Design Team: Nobuo Araki / The Archetype

Text description provided by the architects. Gallery Within a House — House Within a Gallery, The client's request for this three-story concrete structured house was to live alongside art, old and new.

Built on sloped land with a clear view of the west side, the architectural space was arranged with a wide wall in a long, narrow entrance, a living room with high ceilings filled with natural light, a dining space that connects to the garden, a terrace surrounded by raised concrete walls, and a spacious terrace overlooking the city.

The entrance, living, dining, terrace and garden spaces were each constructed to appear as gallery spaces. Overall, we considered an architecture that pleasantly incorporates art into everyday life.