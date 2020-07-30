Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. Herba House / Pracownia Projectowa Jakub Sucharski

Herba House / Pracownia Projectowa Jakub Sucharski

Save this project
Herba House / Pracownia Projectowa Jakub Sucharski

© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Torun, Poland
  • Design Team:Anna Liput, Maciej Grzeskowiak, Damian Woltynski
  • Engineering:Tomasz Simiot
  • Landscape:Jakub Sucharski
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz

Text description provided by the architects. The Herba House was located between the river protection zone and the conservator protection zone near the historical center of the city of Torun. This is the house between nature and civilization The house was divided into two parts. Part one is the black house with a gable roof located on the roadside. This part of the house was adapted to the character of the district after consultation with the conservator which protects the local character of the street.

Save this picture!
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz

This part of the house is closed to the surrounding street and contains a garage, laundry, and technical rooms Part two is the glasshouse with terraces and a flat roof located on the riverside. This part of the house was adapted to the view of the river which is under protection.

Save this picture!
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz

This part of the house is wide open to the changing view of the river and contains a living area with kitchens, bedrooms with a bathroom, sauna and fitness room, as well as children’s rooms Internal communication was located between the black house and glasshouse. One of the basic assumptions was blurring the boundaries between the interior of the house and the surroundings except for the street side.

Save this picture!
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
Save this picture!
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz

That is why the house has several indoor mini gardens that intertwine with the interior of the house by using the same finishing materials. That is why the house has grass pots instead of balustrades. That is why the house has the same wooden floors inside and outside and windows with hidden window profiles

Save this picture!
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz
© Kuba Szopka, Jakub Certowicz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pracownia Projectowa Jakub Sucharski
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland
Cite: "Herba House / Pracownia Projectowa Jakub Sucharski" 30 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944151/herba-house-pracownia-projectowa-jakub-sucharski> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream