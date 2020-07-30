Herba House / Pracownia Projectowa Jakub Sucharski

+ 30

Design Team: Anna Liput, Maciej Grzeskowiak, Damian Woltynski

Engineering: Tomasz Simiot

Landscape: Jakub Sucharski

Text description provided by the architects. The Herba House was located between the river protection zone and the conservator protection zone near the historical center of the city of Torun. This is the house between nature and civilization The house was divided into two parts. Part one is the black house with a gable roof located on the roadside. This part of the house was adapted to the character of the district after consultation with the conservator which protects the local character of the street.

This part of the house is closed to the surrounding street and contains a garage, laundry, and technical rooms Part two is the glasshouse with terraces and a flat roof located on the riverside. This part of the house was adapted to the view of the river which is under protection.

This part of the house is wide open to the changing view of the river and contains a living area with kitchens, bedrooms with a bathroom, sauna and fitness room, as well as children’s rooms Internal communication was located between the black house and glasshouse. One of the basic assumptions was blurring the boundaries between the interior of the house and the surroundings except for the street side.

That is why the house has several indoor mini gardens that intertwine with the interior of the house by using the same finishing materials. That is why the house has grass pots instead of balustrades. That is why the house has the same wooden floors inside and outside and windows with hidden window profiles