Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. Arash Villa / Kambiz Eskandartabar studio

Arash Villa / Kambiz Eskandartabar studio

Save this project
Arash Villa / Kambiz Eskandartabar studio

© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio© Deed Studio+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nowshahr, Iran
  • Architects: Kambiz Eskandartabar studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Deed Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, WINTECH, AFRA DOOR, Adobe, Deland, GHAHREMAN, Tabriz Tile
  • Architect In Charge:Kamiz Eskandartabar
  • Design Team:Alireza Esfandiari, Hilda Tehrani
  • Clients:Allahyar Kord, Rasoul Namnabat
  • Engineering And Construction:Akabar Kord
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The intended project has been built in a residential complex near Caspian Sea, in Vanush (a village of Noshahr city).  We needed three-side land with view to the sea on the first floor. With respect to this point, we required to construct a two-floor building in order to have convenient view to the sea and maximum breeze. The segregation was carried out in such a way that the private arena was located on the side of the back alley and the public arena was located with focusing on the sea and front yard views.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
West Elevation
West Elevation
Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

In the next phase, the arenas were separated with communicative spaces to create air drought for breathing better and receiving adequate light. Using two key points of this region past architecture will enrich the project. First one, the use of the Geneva Type-L in volume and plan, and the second one, the use of vertical link (stair) in facade.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

So, our structure that has a background in these areas architecture helped us set a better order as well as better alignment with the site and the land, as well as the Expose stair made linked between the lower courtyard and the upper courtyard very well in order to reach the highest level of permeability and inviting. The conflict between two forms along the x and y axes gives a meaningful contrast to the pure white form so that the scale can be understood by the addressee.

Save this picture!
© Deed Studio
© Deed Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kambiz Eskandartabar studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Arash Villa / Kambiz Eskandartabar studio" 23 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944140/arash-villa-kambiz-eskandartabar-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream