Sorano Hotel / Curiosity

Sorano Hotel / Curiosity

© Satoshi Shigeta© Satoshi Shigeta© Satoshi Shigeta© Satoshi Shigeta+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Interior Design
Tachikawa, Japan
  • Interior Designers: Curiosity
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  28899
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Satoshi Shigeta, Nacasa & Partners Inc.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ABC Trading, BO&CO., Aica Kogyo Company, BEAUCE CORPORATION, HAKUICHI, INTER FABRICS, Nippon Steel Trading, Sekistone, WAJUE
  • Architect In Charge:YAMASHITA SEKKEI Incorporated
  • Design Team:Curiosity Incorporated
  • Client:Tachihi Hospitality Management Company Limited
  • Engineering And Construction:OBAYASHI CORPORATION, SHIMIZU CORPORATION
  • Collaborators :DAIKO ELECTRIC Company Limited, HAKUICHI Company Limited, OLIVER CORPORATION, ISETAN MITSUKOSHI PROPERTY DESIGN Limited
© Satoshi Shigeta
Text description provided by the architects. SORANO HOTEL is one of main facilities in new-born urban development in Tachikawa city, 30 minutes away from Shinjuku, Tokyo. With the concept of “Wellbeing”, the hotel suggests us a new holiday style, “Wellbeing short trip”, offering health conscious activities. Located in the area adjacent of renown National Park, the luscious green and amazing view are captured in all interior.

© Satoshi Shigeta
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Satoshi Shigeta
The memorable space is designed with a “tent” shape that connects the entrance to the lobby evoking a journey in nature even while you are indoor. The lobby opens directly to the outside garden, creating a surprising effect as you move from an urban environment to a lush green garden. The circular sofas welcome the visitor in a comfortable setting around the garden.

© Satoshi Shigeta
The ambiance of the lobby changes dramatically during the night with a warm atmosphere, the lighting shines through the louvers in a play of light and shadows. The “IMA LOUNGE” welcomes the visitor to enjoy a relaxing atmosphere in an intimate space around the counter.

© Satoshi Shigeta
Directly in front of lush Showa Kinen Park, all 81guest rooms have park view, widely opened balcony and over 52sqm space, which was designed uniquely with modern Japanese element. One of the standard size room, WA MODERN ROOM, has unusual black tatami floor and comfortable futon facing outside terrace. The view of room to be discovered through transparent screen will give the guests surprising and welcoming feeling when they come in.

© Satoshi Shigeta
The mini bar and other functions are composed into a sculptural furniture like a cabinet of curiosity with small openings where amenities can be discovered. The Spa Suite with 86 square meters includes a spa treatment for the guests performed by an experienced therapist. The bedroom and living room is divided by a large sliding door with impressive washi screen with a landscape motif, reminiscent of Japanese shoji in modern style.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
10th and 11th floors offer well-being experiences; gym, indoor spa and infinity pool with breath-taking view uniting you with sky and green. The Hot Bathing Facility/Indoor Spa features SORANO HOTEL’s own hot spring water pumped up from this area. In addition to 20-meter-long spa largely open to the outside garden, the visitor can also immerse himself in the whirlpool Jacuzzi spa and Nano-mist Sauna.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Eleventh Floor Plan
Eleventh Floor Plan
© Satoshi Shigeta
The most iconic feature of SORANO HOTEL is the 4 meters wide and extending an impressive 60 meters long Infinity Pool. It appears as you climb the stairs from the 10th floor through the pool itself, the view suddenly opens up before your eyes. The guests feel united with nature as they look upon the greenery and cityscape that spread into the distance and see Mt.Fuji in the scenery. 

© Satoshi Shigeta
Facing the Infinity Pool, SORANO ROOFTOP BAR, a long, curved bar welcomes the customers day and night. The space extends with a rest and dining area with an infinite view towards the park, reflected in the mirror wall. The diner based on the concept of “well-being”, serves Japanese Crossover food menus combining Japanese food and other cultures culinary. 

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
The three cellars invite the customer to discover high-quality ingredients selected from local production in Tachikawa and neighboring regions. Freshness and quality of those ingredients are visualized in a vegetable and fish cellars in the center, in addition to wine cellars, which attract your sights and raise curiosity for dining.

© Satoshi Shigeta
The terrace of the restaurant opens to the garden with a large seating area surrounded by the greenery of the park. The “Chef’s Table” a hidden venue dedicated to special gathering for unique meals prepared directly in front of the customer under the iconic bronze kitchen. The hotel concept meets the essence of our updated life-styles, in these circumstances of requiring more accessible destinations to enjoy extraordinary experiences.

© Satoshi Shigeta
Project location

Address:Japan, 〒190-0014 Tōkyō-to, Tachikawa, Midorichō, 3−１ W1, JAPAN

Cite: "Sorano Hotel / Curiosity" 23 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944136/sorano-hotel-curiosity> ISSN 0719-8884

