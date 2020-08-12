Cabin in the Woods / Rangr Studio

+ 19

Design Team: Jasmit Rangr, Jason Roberts

Engineering: Silman Structural Engineers

Landscape: Jasmit Rangr

Text description provided by the architects. Three long cantilevers on the top of a secluded hill give the spaces of the house commanding views into the woods and the feeling of being suspended in the trees. The living and dining spaces combine to form a Great Room, with a wall of sliding glass doors looking out onto the pool and deck.

The house, for a young family of five, contains two master suites and three additional bedrooms, allowing the owners to accommodate friends with their children. The large screen porch, on one of the cantilevered ends of the house, contains an outdoor fireplace and creates the feeling of being in a tree house.

The pool's design creates the illusion of a body of water tautly suspended between two stone walls with the infinity edge beckoning to the trees beyond.