HKS Designs Mountain Resort for Three Volcano Park in Russia

HKS Architects has won a commission to design a mountain resort on the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Far East of Russia. Made for Three Volcano Park, the plan is envisioned as a year-round mountain resort focusing on the ecological side of the Kamchatka Region. Facilities will include a range of ski-in ski-out hotels, an eco-village, cable cars and residences overlooking views of the Moutnovsky, Vilyuchik and Gorely Volcanoes.

The design team wanted the masterplan to be informed by its surrounding, celebrating the exceptional nature of the site and helping guests reconnect with nature. At the foot of the Goryachaya Hill, HKS’s plan proposes an ecological village with 1000 hotel rooms, two cable cars and 17 kilometres of ski slopes, interconnected courtyards, a hot spring lagoon and the thermal gardens to complement the atmosphere of the car-free mountain village.

Speaking about the project, Kevin Underwood, Global Director of Hospitality Design at HKS, said, “Kamchatka has incredible natural assets which are almost entirely unknown and undiscovered. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to define responsible tourism development from the first stages of an area’s growth. Our design is inspired by the colours and textures of the surrounding landscape, creating an extraordinary environment for visitors, against the dramatic volcanic backdrop”.

Three Volcanoes Park will be open to guests by 2025. The project aims to attract over 400,000 guests and tourists annually.

News via HKS Architects