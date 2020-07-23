Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  3. Museum of London's New Home Receives Planning Approval

The City of London Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee has approved plans for the Museum of London's new home at West Smithfield. Designed by Stanton Williams and Asif Khan with conservation architect Julian Harrap, the project is one of the largest cultural projects happening in Europe. The proposal aims to transform the existing campus into a 24-hour cultural destination that celebrates its historic structures.

© Asif Khan

Paul Williams, Principal Director at Stanton Williams, said: “This is a pivotal milestone not just for an ambitious architectural scheme for London, but also a testament to the vital importance that culture and education play for the evolution and resilience of our global city. Because London’s story is a story of renewal, reinvention and cultural diversity – a story that will be actively told by the Museum of London from its new home at West Smithfield for generations to come."

© Forbes Massie
© Forbes Massie

The museum will make use of the historic buildings both above and below ground. The plans also call for the space to become a center for learning and fulfill the museum’s ambition to reach every London child. The Museum of London is allocating a budget of £332million for the new addition, responding to detailed studies of the existing historic structures dating back to the 19th century. The project's projected opening is 2024.

News via Stanton Williams

