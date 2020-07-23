Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Mexico
  5. After School Children's Club / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

After School Children's Club / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

Save this project
After School Children's Club / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica

© Jaime Navarro© Jaime Navarro© Onnis Luque© Arturo Arrieta+ 28

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Elementary & Middle School
Ecatepec de Morelos, Mexico
  • Architects: CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, Grupos Vallas, Interceramic, Pintex, Rotoplas, Ternium
  • Lead Architect:Bernardo Quinzaños, Ignacio Urquiza
  • Design Team:Mauricio Garcia-Noriega, Tania Coronado, Ana Laura Ochoa, Sebastián Gnaedig
  • Construction:Grupo PC - CARSO
  • Structural Project:DECSA – Ricardo Camacho
  • Hydraulic, Sanitary, Pluvial And Electrical Installations Project:BVG – Fernando Ventura
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Arturo Arrieta
© Arturo Arrieta

Text description provided by the architects. After-school time is critical for children’s comprehensive development. In marginalized areas, many children are left without adult supervision when classes finish, a situation that poses a risk to their health, safety and general wellbeing. In these areas, the lack of safe spaces for recreation means that violence, drug and alcohol use, and insecurity hinder healthy development and lead to the weakening of the social fabric. This situation perpetuates negative cycles that generate inequality, among many other serious consequences for the community.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The Club of Niños y Niñas is a project established to provide young people aged between 6 and 18 years’ old a safe and healthy environment for creative, innovative, physical, and intellectual after-school activities; this is a space that promotes positive values and community integration through play, art, and learning.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

The Club is located at the boundary between two municipalities, Tecámac and Ecatepec, with a catchment area of 15 low-income neighborhoods within a two-kilometer (1.2-mile) radius. This area is located within a special crime prevention zone set up by the federal Interior Ministry. Ecatepec and Tecámac have a combined population of 2,070,000, with the highest population density, insecurity and crime levels in Mexico.

Save this picture!
© Arturo Arrieta
© Arturo Arrieta

One of the most relevant challenges was interaction with the community: it was essential to gain the trust of the neighbors. During the construction process, we were active in the community offering various activities to the inhabitants of the surrounding neighborhoods, to introduce them to the mission and programs of the Club. Other relevant challenge for the execution of the project was the search for the donation in kind of the construction materials, the collaboration of specialists and contractors, as well as the support of public and private institutions.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Arturo Arrieta
© Arturo Arrieta

The project was divided into three buildings: Building A the educational building, housing classrooms and spaces for music, art and computers, as well as a kitchen, library, and multipurpose room. Developed in a single-level volume, the building has two adjoining central courtyards understood visually as a single space. The patio provides natural ventilation and illumination without the need for windows on the façades, to achieve the following specific objectives: protecting children, as classrooms can be supervised without needing to walk long distances; safeguarding classroom facilities from possible vandalism and theft; and preventing the boys and girls being distracted during classes, by not providing views towards the sports and recreational areas.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Building B is the arts building. It is used for less academic activities: a hall for dance classes, a dojo, as well as a large multipurpose area for students’ temporary art exhibitions and similar events. The building also has a semi-open auditorium for music recitals, dance performances and all kinds of talks, and is fluidly connected with the main staircase leading to the central patio. The building is complemented with a space designed exclusively for teenagers, who can relax in a safe environment; training sessions and talks are held here to inform young people about the risks of taking drugs and other addictions, as well as sex education and other topics.

Save this picture!
© Arturo Arrieta
© Arturo Arrieta

Building C is the sports building and consists of a large roofed space adaptable to all kinds of activities and sports. This building’s north-facing orientation provides natural lighting thanks to its saw- tooth roof.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The three buildings are connected by a covered corridor that functions as a guiding axis and to organize the overall space. This element—composed of 24 vertebrae in the form of arches—is the back- bone of the architectural design. The arcade is an ingenious geometric structure of exposed concrete arches. Each of the 24 modules represents a human vertebra reflecting the idea that comprehensive education and training is the foundation for a better future.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The project is completed with various sports and recreational areas: basketball courts, soccer pitches, squares, parks and gardens, as well as broad esplanades and stairways that sculpt the natural topogaphy and that flow into adjacent spaces, open and free of definition.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The building became a reality thanks to the generosity of numerous companies and individuals who contributed to this noble cause.

Save this picture!
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sta Maria Chiconautla, 55066 Ecatepec de Morelos, Mex., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolMexico
Cite: "After School Children's Club / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica" [Club de Niños y Niñas / CCA Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica] 23 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/944051/after-school-childrens-club-cca-centro-de-colaboracion-arquitectonica> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream