FF Studio / FF STUDIO

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The FF new office space is a "resort-style" office space created by designers for office workers. It is intended to weaken the stereotype of the original office space through humanizing the space itself. In order to make it easier for everyone to find the entrance, light columns are set up at the elevator entrance. When the white electric sliding door opens, a minimalist-designed logo and a white box floated on the water will be seen.

The hollow-out red brick walls not only create a sense of light and shadow in the middle of the aisle, but also make the space more hierarchical, enhancing the fluidity and light penetration of the space, and weakening the independence of the space. This "air-drying-shelter-style” red brick wall design is inspired by the Sala Ayutthaya Hotel in Ayutthaya. The interlaced red brick walls create a curved space that easily captured Fitch's heart. The hollow-out red brick walls connect the virtuality and reality and break the dullness of the space. Together with the very interesting waterscape and stepping stones on water surface, the interior has a sense of leisure and relaxation.

The box placed on the water surface is light. The Akari light designed by Japanese artist Isamu Noguchi lights up the whole box and the box is like a display window. Black wood cabinets and custom-made desks are simple and practical, and are perfectly used as space storage. The well-lit office area has a complete and wide view.

The concealed white cabinet integrated with the wall makes perfect use of space. Customized red bricks, red paint frames and rusty metal plates are superimposed on each other, weakening the plane sense brought by one single material. The black and white interior furnishings create an extremely simple spatial experience. When natural light enters, the entire interior looks neat and clean. KAWS dolls seen everywhere are used as space decoration, and indoor furnishings with different materials and different colors bring a casual and fun spatial atmosphere, breaking the boring working environment. The long white conference table is placed into the black box, and the red sliding door can turn the conference room into two rooms, which is flexible and convenient.

The conference room is perfectly presented under the gaze of KAWS dolls. The semi-open design divides the space into two, and the door is used as a partition to make different spaces interconnect but not interfere with each other. The black steel wire rack is perfectly placed inside the space, and the small dolls on the shelf are like the guards of the office space, exquisitely and cleverly integrated into the space.

The combination of minimalist space and garden landscaping breaks the boundary of black and white, which adds flexibility, but they are balanced with each other. The pantry and the office area face each other, and the space seems to be connected along the line of sight and then decomposed into individual functional areas. The built-in sliding door separates the pantry and office area, and the function of two spaces is perfectly separated with the opening and closing of the door, so that each functional area has its own unique characteristics.

The red brick wall in the tea room echoes the design of the external brick walls. Natural materials can have a better integration with nature. The office is actually a looping line, which leads directly from the selection area to the meeting room. The narrow aisle and the white wall make the space more orderly. With every inadvertent turn one can find a different world, increasing the sense of spatial hierarchy and enriching the spatial experience.The pantry is directly connected to the outdoor leisure space, perfectly catering to the concept of "resort-style" office.

The restaurant is also directly connected to the outdoor leisure space, and the restaurant and outdoor terrace are connected to form a visual extension from indoor to outdoor. The outdoor design is based on dividing and reorganizing to form a layered sense of space, and each area has its own independent function.