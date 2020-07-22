Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Qiseshan Quarry Garden Visitor Centre / United United Architects

Qiseshan Quarry Garden Visitor Centre / United United Architects

the continuous roofline. Image © Weiqi Jin
south facade along the road. Image © Weiqi Jin
the terraces with different heights. Image © Weiqi Jin
night view of the greenhouse. Image © Weiqi Jin

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Visitor Center
Qingdao, China
  Lead Architects:Yongzheng Li, Qizhi Li，Teng Jiang
  Design Team:Teng Jiang, Tim Mason, Falu Wang, Liang Deng, Liye Chen, Yanfeng Lyu, Wei Wang
  Engineering:Qingdao Haichuan Architectural Design Co., Ltd
  Landscape:Qingdao Jingge Landscape Design Co., Ltd
  Construction:Jiangsu Rulin Construction Engineering Co., Ltd
  Client:Qingdao baocui Garden Development Co., Ltd
south facade along the road. Image © Weiqi Jin
Background: Regeneration of a redundant quarry
The Qiseshan Quarry Garden and Visitor Centre are located in a redundant quarry that ceased operations in 2017. As a result of intensive mining, the soil and vegetation in this area has been severely damaged over the years. With the environmental protection initiatives promoted by the local government and supported through investment from private capital, the subsequent ecological restoration has been on-going for several years. As a result the previous damaged land is now covered with greeneries, with a new ecological public garden to open in 2020.

the continuous roofline. Image © Weiqi Jin
Concept: 'A fissure of the earth'
In order to make reference the site’s previous incarnation, the design concept of the Visitor Centre takes the meaning of ‘a fissure of the earth’, and uses a sharp and powerful architectural language to remind people of the ecological damage that has happened here.

northwestern aerial view. Image © Weiqi Jin
form generation
viewing the building from the garden. Image © Weiqi Jin
As The ‘fissure’ starts from the north, the building rises from the ground and ascends to the second floor as the form extends southwards. With the sense that the building is embedded into the landscape, the continuous roofline blurs the boundary between the ground and the floors, creating a sense of dynamic movement as it rises into the air at the southern point.

terraces and the garden. Image © Weiqi Jin
night view of the courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin
The horizontality is defined by the buildings mass and langue of the elevation details echoing both the vast wilderness of its contextual setting and the strata of the ground below .

the hidden building service platform. Image © Weiqi Jin
View the mountains from a under canopy terrace. Image © Weiqi Jin
Configuration: A semi-open courtyard layout
A central courtyard defines the heart of the complex, as daily activities from catering and shopping to exhibition display and property management are set out in rational and intuitive layout.

the terraces with different heights. Image © Weiqi Jin
steps to the upper terrace. Image © Weiqi Jin
atrium. Image © Weiqi Jin
The outdoor passages, steps and terraces interspersed between the built spaces create a rich walking experience, stimulating not only the interaction between tourists and the building, but also providing multiple perspectives for viewing the Garden. In summary being a poetic composition of harmony between a restored landscape and iconic architecture.

the mushroom like column in the greenhouse. Image © Weiqi Jin
night view of the greenhouse. Image © Weiqi Jin
Project location

Address: Qingdao, Shandong, China

United United Architects
Cite: "Qiseshan Quarry Garden Visitor Centre / United United Architects" 22 Jul 2020. ArchDaily.

