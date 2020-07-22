Qiseshan Quarry Garden Visitor Centre / United United Architects

Save this picture! a passage in the west. Image © Weiqi Jin

Lead Architects: Yongzheng Li, Qizhi Li，Teng Jiang

Design Team: Teng Jiang, Tim Mason, Falu Wang, Liang Deng, Liye Chen, Yanfeng Lyu, Wei Wang

Engineering: Qingdao Haichuan Architectural Design Co., Ltd

Landscape: Qingdao Jingge Landscape Design Co., Ltd

Construction: Jiangsu Rulin Construction Engineering Co., Ltd

Client: Qingdao baocui Garden Development Co., Ltd

Save this picture! south facade along the road. Image © Weiqi Jin

Background：Regeneration of a redundant quarry

The Qiseshan Quarry Garden and Visitor Centre are located in a redundant quarry that ceased operations in 2017. As a result of intensive mining, the soil and vegetation in this area has been severely damaged over the years. With the environmental protection initiatives promoted by the local government and supported through investment from private capital, the subsequent ecological restoration has been on-going for several years. As a result the previous damaged land is now covered with greeneries, with a new ecological public garden to open in 2020.

Save this picture! the continuous roofline. Image © Weiqi Jin

Concept: 'A fissure of the earth'

In order to make reference the site’s previous incarnation, the design concept of the Visitor Centre takes the meaning of ‘a fissure of the earth’, and uses a sharp and powerful architectural language to remind people of the ecological damage that has happened here.

Save this picture! northwestern aerial view. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! viewing the building from the garden. Image © Weiqi Jin

As The ‘fissure’ starts from the north, the building rises from the ground and ascends to the second floor as the form extends southwards. With the sense that the building is embedded into the landscape, the continuous roofline blurs the boundary between the ground and the floors, creating a sense of dynamic movement as it rises into the air at the southern point.

Save this picture! terraces and the garden. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! night view of the courtyard. Image © Weiqi Jin

The horizontality is defined by the buildings mass and langue of the elevation details echoing both the vast wilderness of its contextual setting and the strata of the ground below .

Save this picture! the hidden building service platform. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! View the mountains from a under canopy terrace. Image © Weiqi Jin

Configuration: A semi-open courtyard layout

A central courtyard defines the heart of the complex, as daily activities from catering and shopping to exhibition display and property management are set out in rational and intuitive layout.

Save this picture! the terraces with different heights. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! steps to the upper terrace. Image © Weiqi Jin

The outdoor passages, steps and terraces interspersed between the built spaces create a rich walking experience, stimulating not only the interaction between tourists and the building, but also providing multiple perspectives for viewing the Garden. In summary being a poetic composition of harmony between a restored landscape and iconic architecture.

Save this picture! the mushroom like column in the greenhouse. Image © Weiqi Jin