Slope House / Studio EON

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a gentle slope of a mountainous topography in Wonju city, South Korea. The main design concept for this house is to compose a roof slope that becomes a facade of a house. The roof is not only an apparatus that gives a strong visual impact to residents and visitors but also a metaphor for the slope of the Kam-Ak mountain at the site. Also, the sculpted out terrace on the roof, which is facing toward the eastern mountain, provides you a spectacular view. In plan, the house consists of three volumes that are split underneath the sloped roof.

The three volumes are arranged in a way that they are facing the approach trail and thus inviting visitors. Moreover, since the region is one of the coldest areas in South Korea, the compact volumes justify themselves in terms of energy efficiency.

Sloping in both section and plan wisely creates various spatial conditions. Points, where the roof connects to the wall, turn into canopies, eaves, balconies, and courtyards, which all function as transition spaces between the inside and outside. In terms of materials, there are three major materials in use; zinc panel, brick, and corten steel. Dark-colored zinc used on the roof is in contrast with light gray brick wall, which differentiates the two distinct elements.

Also, zinc was chosen for roof finish in order to resist the harsh winter with heavy snow. The third corten steel is used as an accent material between the zinc and brick, bridging the two finish materials. While the north facade has limited openings, the south facade has larger openings that allow daylighting to the interior space.

Also, part of the roof surface extends down to the living room, creating an eave that filters summer sun lights. The terrace on the 2nd floor, connected by both the exterior spiral stair and the interior stair, is the best place of the house to appreciate the unobstructed views. The intimately sized terrace allows the residents to enjoy the eastern view, especially at sunrise. Moreover, it frames the changing scenarios throughout the four seasons, bringing nature inside the house.