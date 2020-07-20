Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Serbia
  5. SOFI Natural Cosmetics Shop / Studio AUTORI

SOFI Natural Cosmetics Shop / Studio AUTORI

Save this project
SOFI Natural Cosmetics Shop / Studio AUTORI
Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanić
© Relja Ivanić

© Relja Ivanić © Relja Ivanić © Relja Ivanić © Relja Ivanić + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Belgrade, Serbia
  • Architects: Studio AUTORI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Relja Ivanić
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AUTORI, Studio AUTORI
  • Clients: SOFI natural cosmetics
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanić
© Relja Ivanić

Text description provided by the architects. SOFI natural cosmetics is a client studio AUTORI met in 2016 to work on their flagship store in Novi Sad. After four years, the collaboration continues, this time working on their Belgrade store. Led by SOFI's philosophy in which the focus is on the fully exposed natural ingredients, studio AUTORI picks a few raw and distinctive elements to build up an overall balanced experience.

Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanić
© Relja Ivanić

With scrap marble picked from the local quarry and found in its backyard, the base is set. The marbles (Croatian Planit and Maljat from Montenegro) that were discarded by the quarry due to flaws, were minimally processed and brought back to life by AUTORI. All other elements like shelves and the counter, are fully subordinated to the marble gestures. To give the interior balance and serenity, soft materials such as translucent curtains and SOFI logo (treated more like a light installation than mere branding) are installed.

Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanić
© Relja Ivanić
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Once again, the studio provides custom lighting for the shop in the form of subtle black/led arches. With fully given freedom to experiment, working on this project was a true remedy.

Save this picture!
© Relja Ivanić
© Relja Ivanić

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Belgrade, Serbia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio AUTORI
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Serbia
Cite: "SOFI Natural Cosmetics Shop / Studio AUTORI" 20 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943896/sofi-natural-cosmetics-shop-studio-autori> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream