Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bridges
  4. Italy
  5. Central Juncture of Bressanone-Varna Ring Road / MoDusArchitects

Central Juncture of Bressanone-Varna Ring Road / MoDusArchitects

Save this project
Central Juncture of Bressanone-Varna Ring Road / MoDusArchitects

Courtesy of MoDusArchitectsCourtesy of MoDusArchitectsCourtesy of MoDusArchitectsCourtesy of MoDusArchitects+ 26

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Bridges, Vehicular Bridge, Public Architecture
Bresanona, Italy
  • Project Manager:Provincia Autonoma di Bolzano, dott. ing. Umberto Simone
  • Client:Department of Infrastructure and Mobility of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano
  • Civil And Structural Engineering, Construction Management :ing. Mario Valdemarin
  • Engineering Team:ing. Mario Valdemarin, ing. Dieter Schölzhorn, EUT Energie und Umwelttechnik GmbH, Bergmeister GmbH, Geoconsulting Int.
  • Underground And Geotechnical Consultant :ing. Mario Valdemarin, ing. Dieter Schölzhorn
  • Geological Consultant:geol. Alfred Psenner, geol. Icilio Starni
  • Technological Systems Consultant:Studio Tema Srl (p.i. Mattia Betti)
  • General Contractor:PAC S.p.A in ATI with Wipptaler Bau AG and Beton Eisack GmbH
  • Length:500m (central juncture tunnel); 5km (completed ring road); 8km (full length of the ring road)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects

A new gateway to the centre of Bressanone (Italy), a small city in South Tyrol, is the latest addition to the Bressanone-Varna Ring Road. The infrastructural landscape project designed by MoDusArchitects, is composed of a series of connected, largely underground roads that reduce traffic volume and provide an alternate route around both city centres.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects

The newly opened central juncture tract of the ring road is the section of the project that reconnects with the main thoroughfare of the SS12 in proximity to Bressanone city centre. Travelling from the ring road, motorists navigate a roundabout and pass through a short U-shaped tunnel along with its two, respective exposed concrete portals to arrive at a shifted axis with Via Roma – the main road leading directly into town. The sculptural mouth of the new portal facing east takes a sinuous form that contributes to the lexicon of curvilinear elements that characterize many of the design interventions of the original project, steering away from the strictly technical or functional vocabulary typically offered by infrastructural projects.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Save this picture!
Chimney - Longitudinal section
Chimney - Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects

First inaugurated in 2012, the 5km-long ring road that bypasses the historic city centre of Bressanone, to reach the north of Varna, was planned in an effort to avoid congestion, to reduce pollution, and to facilitate access from the north to the southern light industrial of the town.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects

The design brief called for a series of interventions (tunnel portals, retaining walls, acoustic barriers, service substations, mechanical structures, ventilation chimneys, and various signage elements) along its entire length, and is guided by three simple design decisions. Firstly, the architects sought to minimize the environmental impact of the elements above ground in order to express both an architectural and technical quality. Secondly, these elements and those below ground were conceptualized into a unified, consequential design approach, and were calibrated to accommodate the particularities of the immediate site conditions. Lastly, the Bressanone and Varna tracts were pulled together into one continuum whereby the two townships are no longer conceived as distinct contexts but as two parts of a greater whole.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects

The project presents an inventory of complementary elements integral to the system of tunnels—as new entries, the central junction tunnel portals have been conceived as expressive figures whose raised heads emerge from the buried, unseen networks of roads serving as mediators of the disparate speeds and scales of the stratified urban context.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects

The concrete work of the new addition is made of aggregates and excavation materials drawn from the ongoing construction site of the 64km Brenner Base Tunnel traversing below the Alps from Innsbruck (Austria) to Fortezza (Italy). Together with exposed concrete, larch wooden acoustic barrier walls and cor-ten steel ventilation chimneys, the portals constitute important sites of architectural design: they lie at the intersection of landscape, infrastructure and mobility. These interventions mark the threshold between below ground and above ground,  becoming part of the urban landscape of Bressanone, and also defining the fleeting, motorist experience.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects

MoDusArchitects paid particular attention to noise emissions and many of the interventions, such as the Leca-beton walls, grappled with sound absorption solutions. Research into the reconfiguration of commonly used materials in the road-building industry unearthed solutions to better address these environmental concerns while exploring new ways to combine simple, low-cost materials that could bridge the gap in scale and overcome the difficulties inherent to building in close proximity to the small scale buildings of Bressanone.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Save this picture!
Site Plan with keymap 1.10000
Site Plan with keymap 1.10000

The next and final segment of the ring road, projected to be completed in 2025, will extend the intervention to its final trajectory past the city centre of Varna for a total length of 8km.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects
Courtesy of MoDusArchitects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:39042 Bresanona, Bolzano, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MoDusArchitects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesVehicular bridgePublic ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "Central Juncture of Bressanone-Varna Ring Road / MoDusArchitects" 22 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/943887/central-juncture-of-bressanone-varna-ring-road-modusarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream