Coloring Architecture: Download Carmelina&Aurelio's Second Book for Free

Taller de Arquitectura Carmelina&Aurelio, by Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Mexico, has launched a coloring book with illustrations of famous architectural works. Due to the success of the first edition, the studio has just published the second volume of the series, with illustrations of works by Zaha Hadid, Kengo Kuma, Rozana Montiel, BIG, and Eileen Gray. The digital book in PDF format is available for free on the studio website.

Void Temple / Rozana Montiel

Uzu Pavillion / Kengo Kuma & Associates

To download the complete version, go to Carmelina&Aurelio's official website.