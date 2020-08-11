EGGER's Antibacterial Surfaces Combine Safety and Design

Safety and design are not mutually exclusive - especially when you choose EGGER products with certified antibacterial surface property. The wood-based materials manufacturer makes it easy for architects and fabricators in their projects with high hygiene requirements: the antibacterial property is included in products with the proven EGGER decor and material combination.

Hygienic and easy-to-clean surfaces are in great demand in public buildings, schools, medical practices and hospitals, private kitchens, bathrooms and toilets. The antibacterial properties of products used for furniture and interior design provide the necessary security in these cases. On the hygienically sealed and closed surfaces of Eurodekor melamine-resin-coated boards, PerfectSense lacquered boards, laminate products, compact laminates and the flooring variants from the wood-based materials specialist EGGER, bacteria and germs are demonstrably reduced by 99.9% within 24 hours. Therefore, the above products are well-suited for areas subject to specific hygiene requirements.

"We achieve this antibacterial surface property solely by manufacturing our products - just as we have been producing for decades. We do not use any additives for this," explains Manfred Riepertinger, Head of Coreboards Management and Environment at EGGER.

The products mentioned above have been tested according to the most important, internationally-recognised testing method, ISO 22196 / JIS Z 2801, for the evaluation of antibacterial activity. They are also certified by the independent, external Hohenstein Institute. Critical in the evaluation of the antibacterial activity is the so-called reduction value: how many germs still exist on the surface after 24 hours? EGGER products have achieved "strong" effectiveness in the tests carried out.

No compromises in design and application

EGGER's certified antibacterial surface property is independent of decor, texture and coreboard. This gives architects and fabricators even more freedom in projects with high hygiene requirements, because "thanks to our proven decor and material combination, you don't have to make any compromises in design. As usual, you can rely on our variety of decors, receive them on different coreboards or laminates and meet the requirements with regard to antibacterial surfaces. There is no extra cost for you for additional verifications. As our customers know, they can obtain everything from us from a single source - now also verifiably tested. This is how we combine safety with design," summarises Manfred Riepertinger.